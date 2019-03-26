After two years of investigation, the Robert Mueller Report regarding possible collusion between the Trump administration and Russia is in the hands of Attorney General William P. Barr.
Barr has given a summary of the document, suggesting that while it does not completely exonerate President Trump, there seems to be no strong evidence for wrongdoing, collusion, or Russian interference in our last election.
The president and Sarah Huckabee Sanders emphatically claim that the report completely exonerates the Trump administration. No surprise here.
The Republicans claim that the Democrats pushed the investigation simply to “smear the president with innuendo and false conspiracy theories.”
The Democrats state they were only demanding greater transparency into the workings of the Trump administration and his campaign.
There are three sides to every story: The Republican version, the Democrats’ version and the truth. I don’t think we can ever know the truth about this matter.
What bothers me most about the Mueller Report is that we the people have not had an opportunity to examine the document for ourselves. Most Americans can read. Many Americans can read very well.
Don’t tell us what the report says, let us have an opportunity to exercise our own exegesis (what the text says) and hermeneutics (what the text means). Mr. Barr let us read the report for ourselves and stop shrouding it in a cloud of mystery.
Do most Americans really care about the report? Probably not. Would we be surprised to find out Mr. Trump did have some dealings with the Russians? No. It would not surprise us because after being lied to about who is going to pay for building the Wall, the Stormy Daniels affair, and that the leader of North Korea is a good person, none are that naive.
The fact of the matter is that far too many Americans have other things to think about. Most people in this society are overworked and underpaid. They have a hard time making ends meet.
We worry about school safety for our children. We pray every night that we, our children, and our parents can remain relatively healthy because of the non-existence of affordable health care. No one can afford to be seriously ill.
Please spare me the Obamacare rhetoric — if Republicans and Democrats wanted to make affordable health care for Americans a reality, they could do it. They just will not do it.
And thus, I blame both parties for caring more about maintaining their wealth and congressional seats than the well-being of Americans, the common good of this nation and the people in this society.
I hope we see the Mueller Report some day soon. I hope more that government officials will take seriously their tasks: Serve we the people, lift the society and promote the common good.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.