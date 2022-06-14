“Hold those things that tell your history and protect them. During slavery, who was able to read or write or keep anything? The ability to have somebody to tell your story is so important. It says: ‘I was here. I may be sold tomorrow. But you know I was here. “ — Maya Angelou
On Sunday, June 19, African Americans across this democratic experiment will celebrate Juneteenth. Last year I wrote:
"Juneteenth is a triumphant event worth remembering. It is the celebration of the day in 1865 when the people of Texas were finally informed (2½ years after the fact) that all enslaved people in the Confederate states were no longer property of their masters. Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of chattel slavery in the United States."
I still affirm that Juneteenth ought to be celebrated. Juneteenth was the hope of enslaved Africans. It was the hope that they would not only be liberated from chattel slavery, but that they would also experience equity in this strange land.
Juneteenth is also a promise. It is the promise of white America that we shall all be free.
This year I am more focused on reflection about what Juneteenth is demanding of the future for Black people and America as a whole.
First, the challenge of Juneteenth is to remember our story and who we are. Despite attempts to erase our story by the whitewashing of American history, it is incumbent upon us to tell our story to ourselves and our children.
Our story is a story of survival and perseverance. If we do not remember our story, we will forget who we are.
Second, we must decide our direction. The goal of Black America cannot be one of materialism. We, indeed, must understand wealth in America, but we cannot aspire to be like the oppressor.
Wealth is not for individual agendas but to improve the community. We return to a motto that states, “I AM BECAUSE WE ARE.”
Third, we must reclaim the God of our weary years and the God of our silent tears. Have we become so fooled to think liberation is about merely changing rules and laws?
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. insisted that the law can keep people from killing us, but it cannot make people love one another. The God of hope set us free, not the government. To forget this is to follow after false gods with the end result being destruction.
Fourth, Juneteenth points us to the need to align with our allies. These days we need to build coalitions with the progressive white, indigenous, Asian, Latin and LGBTQ community.
The adage is still true: “They who are for us are not against us.” Oppression for some is oppression for all.
This year I am celebrating our past, but my eyes are on the future. Will you join me?
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.