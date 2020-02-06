"Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”
— Carter G. Woodson
For the last couple of years, I have attempted to encourage Anglo Americans in Columbia and nationally to embrace Black History Month with a sense of fervor and intellectual hunger. After all, Black History is American history, and a failure to observe and learn our history promises a certain social end: We are doomed to repeat past catastrophes. With the rise of white supremacy, public school systems refusing to incorporate black historical narratives in their curriculums and the smug dismissal of Black thought, art and culture by white academic power merchants, however, this year I refuse to engage in Black apologetics with those who don’t get it, or, who don’t want to understand.
Instead my efforts have turned toward emphasizing the need of Black historical study for and by Black people (which includes biracial persons). I appreciate the commitment of Anglo Americans who hunger for knowledge of the struggle and victories of Black people in America. But the importance of immersive study into the history of Black people in America is first and foremost for Black people. Without a clear understanding of our history, we will continue to be seduced by the fallacious arguments of white supremacy: Individualism is better than community.
Black history is both descriptive and normative. It is descriptive of the struggle Black people have endured since our arrival on these shores in 1619. Ever since then Black people have had to bear what my friend Steve Weinberg calls “the crucible of race.” Black history describes the victimization of Black people during slavery, Jim Crow segregation and contemporary manifestations of racism that infect our individual interactions, the systems we live under and the institutions that we are part of in American life.
But Black history also demonstrates how a victimized group of people were able to first survive and then become victorious despite the odds against them. It illustrates how Black women were and are the glue that held together family and community in the face of lynching, torture, dehumanization, lack of resources and second-class citizenship. The history gives a portrait of Black men, though beaten and ostracized, who invented the fundamentally new, from the cotton gin, the stoplight and advanced open-heart surgery. It gives the narrative of how united Black communities fought off drugs and violence when they envisioned themselves as an “us” and not simply an aggregate of “I.”
Black history is also normative. It tells us what we asBlack people in America ought to do. It was not by accident that two of the first things former slaves did after Emancipation was to build institutions of education and vote in elections. They realized that voting was one way of changing the status quo.
They heard Frederick Douglass say that “education makes a child unfit for slavery,” and they believed it and excelled academically. Black History teaches us that education is not merely garnering a degree — it is the ascertainment of knowledge that makes us a stronger, better people
Black history proclaims in a powerful way that if we stand together, we can accomplish anything we set our corporate will to do. We can build another Black Wall Street, great communities with affordable housing, our own grocery stores, a Black hospital and on and on. Black history instructs us that dependence on white institutions with no belief in, or movement toward, Black collective power is simply another form of slavery. Aren’t you tired of singing, “We shall overcome” and remaining in the same or worst economic, educational, social, spiritual and political state? Black history teaches those who will operate by its lessons that overcoming is not a song, it is an action.