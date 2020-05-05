As of Monday, Missouri is in Phase 1 of reopening businesses and recreational facilities and returning to daily life. The reopening during the pandemic creates mixed emotions.
On one hand, we are aware that more than 70,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19.
People are still being infected and dying. Almost every community that has eased the stay-at-home order has seen a spike in cases of the disease. The reports on people infected who work in the meat industry is alarming, to say the least. Many fear that we are opening too soon and doing so may result in terrible consequences.
On the flip side, approximately 30 million people in the U.S. are out of work. We have not seen these numbers since the Great Depression. Small businesses are on the verge of collapse, if they have not closed already.
The virus has greatly hurt the economy. We are all in the same storm, but we are not all in the same boat.
A few of us are fortunate to be able to work from home, receive a paycheck and keep our heads above water. But if you are unemployed (whether terminated or furloughed), the financial survival issues loom large. I understand the frustration of those who want to go back to work. They have bills to pay and mouths to feed.
I also understand that when you get financially in the hole in America, it is exceedingly difficult to climb out of it.
Because we are reopening, we must remain vigilant. We must wear masks. I do not understand people who will not cover their faces. Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York is correct: To not wear a face covering is just disrespectful. It amazes me that many of the protesters who cried about their “freedom” being denied have acted with a total disregard for the common good by not covering their faces with a mask.
Freedom comes with responsibility to the common good. Freedom without responsibility is anarchy.
We must continue social distancing. I like to hug as much as the next person, but we must observe the 6 feet rule for our survival. This is a time to listen to the medical, scientific experts and not politicians. Keep social distancing for our survival.
We must be honest. If we are sick or have the virus, tell somebody. We are all familiar with the symptoms. If you have the symptoms, stay home. If you are asymptomatic and have the virus, do not pretend that you are OK. You are endangering others.
I became painfully aware of how important the above precautions are last weekend.
One of the former members of Dawson Journey Ministry died last Saturday from COVID-19. She was observing the stay-at-home order diligently. But she allowed a visitor to enter her home, and the visitor had the virus. The saddest part of this narrative is that the visitor knew she was infected, but she refused to tell anyone. Subsequently, the visitor infected my former member, and my member died of COVID-19 — all because one person was not honest.
COVID-19 is not the flu. We cannot get rid of it by wishing it away or pretending “it is not that serious.” We have a moral responsibility to each other. That moral responsibility is to keep each other safe. This problem is bigger than politics, race or gender. The coronavirus is an equal-opportunity destroyer. If we are going to reopen, let us please be wise. It is a matter of life or death.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.