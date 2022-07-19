Hold on (hold on), change is coming (change is comin')
Hold on (hold on), everything's gonna be alright (don't worry 'bout a thang)
Hold on (hold on), said you can make it (you can make it)
Hold on (hold on), everything (everything will be alright)
Everything's gonna be alright!
— From "Hold On (Change is Comin')" by Sounds of Blackness
All around us we encounter people filled with anxiety, dread, despair and hopelessness.
The social, political and economic circumstances that confront the average Columbian make the human spirit grieve.
Prices for everything are high. The recent episodes of gun violence make us wonder if we have forgotten how to be human.
Match the lunacy of state and national legislatures, the betrayal of the Supreme Court and the plain meanness we experience daily, and the myriad things in life that, in the words of Marvin Gaye, “makes you wanna holla and throw up both your hands.”
Yet this column is not about the troubles of the human experience, but an attempt to encourage you, my fellow citizen, to hold on.
I realize that someone reading these words is saying, “Right, hold on? How?”
The power to hold on comes from incorporating three main principles. These principles have helped human beings endure incredible obstacles and continue to stand when it looked as if disaster and trouble would overwhelm them.
These principles I share with you.
The first demands that during trouble we must exercise our memories. Our memories point to the fact that this situation is not the first time we have encountered troubling events.
We have been in tight economic circumstances before. We have been ill before. Our society has chosen stupidity over wisdom before, and yet we are still here.
We survived those threats to health and wholeness, and memory proclaims we will survive this hell again.
The second principle suggests that we must fill our existence with the things that strengthen our spirit and not weaken it.
Sometimes we need to take a break from the negativity on social media. I am a great believer in the healing effects of music, prayer and meditation.
Listen to music that inspires whatever the genre may be. Spend time in prayer and meditation.
Do not ask your ultimate reality to fix the problem, but instead ask for the wisdom and power to overcome.
Use meditation to refocus and re-center. Most struggles we encounter are caused by our egos. Meditation keeps the ego in check.
And more than anything else, avoid negative people. Their poison will pollute your mind and spirit.
The third and final principle states that we must always cling to hope. Just because things are bad today does not mean that things will be horrible tomorrow.
All kingdoms rise and fall. People change, and so do the material conditions of life.
Cling to hope. Like Dr. Bernard Rieux in Albert Camus’ "The Plague," refuse to give up, despite how things look. A dogged, absurd hope is needed to hold on.
We all go through challenges in life, but we must hold on to see what the end will be.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.