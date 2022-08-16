We reaffirm that on days like this, there are no Republicans or Democrats. We are Americans, united in concern for our fellow citizens. — Barack Obama
Where there is unity, there is strength. — Yeshua
I realize that most of what I write in these columns is a form of “preaching to the choir.”
The people who consistently read what I think already affirm similar notions and concepts. The people I most want to engage in dialogue will not.
I hope that those who support Mr. Trump’s agenda, white supremacists, anti-LGBQAA+ folks, crass materialists, environmental naysayers and the lot all consider me a bleeding heart liberal or at least something like that. Such a cross I gladly bear.
Yet, I am seriously concerned about the fact that the America that I love is becoming more divided every day. Since the people we most need to engage in conversation about national unity will not converse, the question is what should be our course of action?
We must become a multicultural force for justice. The time for unified action is past due.
Indigenous people, Black people, progressive Anglos, conscious Asians, awake Latins and the LGBTQAA+ community must form a solid political and social block.
To often we are divided by what has happened in the past. How about we all admit we have come short of the ideals of America and reconcile in love?
love I do not mean pithy sentimentality. I mean, as bell hooks asserts, “an ethic of love” that fights vigorously for the right of every individual in this society to have the opportunity to activate their self-determination.
An ethic of love demands more than gathering to read a book about racial justice. It means being just.
We must envision what it means to be a beloved community and then act on it.
For example, why are we having colloquiums on diversity when all of our educational institutions are epitomes of racial segregation.
We hire people of color to do custodial work and provide food service, but why are there not more people of color in administration and teaching?
Why are we not generating businesses of color downtown? Why are our prominent white churches talking Black, but hiring white?
And when we do employ, why is no one questioning our common practices of colorism and tokenism? Please spare me the “we-cannot-find-qualified-people” excuse. There may have been a time when that was true, but not now.
We must address full force the issue of economic disparity. For instance, we say we are concerned about crime and violence, but we have known for a long time that lack of education and economic opportunity breeds crime and violence. We need to put some money where our mouths are.
I realize that I have listed issues that seem insurmountable. And some of you will say I have only scratched the surface.
However, I do not believe that they are. To overcome and to be unified demands action.
We must pool our resources, knowledge, and creativity to withstand the onslaught before us. I believe that we will win.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
