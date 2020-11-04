We are witnessing a great historical moment. More than 100 million Americans have cast absentee or mail-in ballots in this presidential election. Most expected the record turnout at the polls. I am proud of the way Americans utilized their right to vote, whether Democrat or Republican.
Of course, I am hoping for a change after all the ballots have been counted. I hope for a change in the White House and a change in the U.S. Senate. I hope to see a change in leadership in Missouri. I am hoping for a change in the Missouri legislature. I did not merely passively hope but actively encouraged people across Missouri — and across the country — to vote.
I realize, however, that President Donald Trump and those who support him may be reelected once all the votes are counted. Trump’s supporters are passionate. They are resolutely committed to four more years of the current administration. They will challenge the election in the courts, and they are hoping that conservative judges will aid their cause. Again, we will see.
However, now that the election has ended — and we may not know the final results for days to come — we must not assume that a Biden victory constitutes the end of the fight for justice and the common good in America and in Missouri.
There is much to be done, and no single party, person or plan can solve all the problems we must face. Here are a few things we must face:
The pandemic is continually growing out of control. The virus is not a hoax or a joke. It continues to kill people and people’s livelihoods. We must get the virus under control immediately.
- The issue of racial and economic disparity must be addressed immediately. We can no longer ignore the toll of these two phenomena. They are destroying our sense of the common good. Because of the division present in our society, we have Americans hating Americans. No nation divided against itself can survive. We must find a way to be united.
We must act more responsibly when it comes to the environment. Climate change threatens our existence on this Earth. If our planet becomes inhabitable, political ideology is irrelevant. We must invest in saving the Earth for our children and grandchildren. Clearly, time is running out.
The criminal justice system must be completely overhauled. The Black, brown and poor go to prison, and the rich go on vacation. Michelle Alexander, Angela Davis and others have tried to warn us about the problem. Now we must fix it.
- Health care. Enough said.
I believe that we can solve the problems that plague this society. We must confront these issues with the same vigor and passion as we voted. We must not resort to violence but respond with intelligence and compassion. The fight continues.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.