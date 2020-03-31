If you took the time to read last week’s column, you noticed how my conservative critics vehemently objected to what I had to say about “The Donald” and his ineptitude in handling the COVID-19 threat.
They missed the kudos to those who have sacrificed their lives and families to serve on the front lines to protect us, and immediately went to (a) defending 45, and (b) blaming and bashing President Obama.
Why are these folks so obsessed with Barack Obama? Maybe they realize that history will record him as a great statesman, and list Donald Trump as a buffoon. Indeed, they got their underwear in a knot … again. Of course, that happens when you think with the wrong part of your anatomy.
There are certain things we have learned during this period of COVID-19. They loom large, despite the ideological rantings of the “Trumpeters.”
We acted too slowly. As of Tuesday morning, we have over 1,000 cases in Missouri, with approximately 3,000 deaths nationwide. Medical experts are predicting that we could reach the 100,000–200,000 mark as a nation. I hope they are wrong.
I am thankful for Dr. Anthony Fauci for keeping “The Donald” from making dire matters worst. Clearly Dr. Fauci and the rest of the coronavirus team convinced “45” not to end the distancing restrictions too soon. Finally, some common sense for the common good in the White House.
We have learned it is possible for Congress to work together. They passed the stimulus bill, which will help small businesses and individuals in the short run. Now if we could get them to work on other issues to improve the common good, how wonderful that would be. At least we learned that they could work together if they want to.
There are other things we have learned. There are some people in this country who truly care about their fellow Americans, and some who do not. There are hundreds to thousands of volunteers helping medical teams, serving food to the elderly and children, entertaining online and all around reaching out to others prove that some people care. Not only is the disease a threat, but the loneliness, despair and doubt can have adverse effects on the populace. But many people are trying to help lift the burden by showing that human compassion is not completely dead.
We learned that some people do not care about others at all. How about the governor who said that many seniors would be willing to die in order to save the economy. What seniors is he talking about? One of my social justice acquaintances said that the comment and others like it are the epitome of Christian patriarchy.
No.
Its is the epitome of small-minded white men who only care about their profits, their privilege and maintaining their power. Christianity has nothing to do with it. Narrow-minded capitalism does.
We have learned that most people are taking the virus seriously and some are not. Most folks are practicing social distancing; others not so much. I was in the store the other day, and a woman started running toward me saying, “Oh, Reverend, good to see you, let me give you a hug!” I quickly responded, “Uh, I love you, but 6 feet. Back up, darling. Six feet.”
We still have churches that are meeting, young people having parties, on and on. What are we doing? Every one must think about “the other.” We must all practice social distancing and not use religion or pleasure as an excuse to be irresponsible.
We are learning that people are praying for the world. I was quite pleased that news networks asked Bishop T.D. Jakes to pray for the world on live TV. But I also know of Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Baha’i, Wiccan and Hindu folks who are praying for the world as well. I have a big God, and don’t concern myself with what faith community an individual represents. No faith community has all the answers because all of us can see and know only a portion of the ultimate reality. I am just happy that, in the words of a black gospel song, “Somebody prayed for me, they had me on their mind. They took the time to pray for me. I’m so glad they prayed, I’m so glad they prayed. I’m so glad they prayed for me.”
My fellow citizens, I am praying for you. Let’s pray for each other..