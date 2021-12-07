I hope that stopping climate change is on the top of your Christmas list this year.
It seems obvious that, for self-preservation, we need to stop emitting heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere each year, yet collectively we continue to add more instead of less. The results show up in the news practically daily — more climate catastrophes, more weird weather and more angst about our future.
So this year, after trying everything else, I’m going back to the tried-and-true method: making a wish list and sending it to Santa.
My list only includes one item — to stop climate change — so having completed it, I can sit back and wait for Santa’s arrival. Until then, I get to dream of my wish coming true.
In this case, it is a dream of a world without tailpipes, smokestacks or greenhouse gases being dumped into the sky. I can enjoy the Christmas anticipation, just like when I was a kid. Even now I’m imagining a Christmas tree adorned with scenes showing how life could be better than today’s if we lived in a world with zero carbon emissions.
The first benefit to mind is one President Biden likes to tout. “Jobs, Jobs, Jobs,” he often quotes when he talks about climate action. It is a direct connection.
Renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, and even energy efficiency, require labor to manufacture and install. They can be good paying jobs, too. Boone County, unfortunately, won’t be seeing any wind industry jobs because of recently adopted zoning regulations that stifle wind development here, but the rest of the country can and will benefit from wind-related jobs in a zero-emissions world. Other sectors like solar and energy efficiency are already showing job growth, even in Missouri, where solar jobs have doubled in the last 10 years.
Another benefit to living in a climate stable world would be the sound of silence. Last year, for a brief time in spring 2020 amid COVID-19 curtailments, we experienced a community without the constant noise created by thousands of internal combustion engines burning through the day. It was for unfortunate reasons, but the quiet was, well, one of the few enjoyable aspects of that year.
Electric vehicles are inherently quiet. They are so quiet, in fact, they need fake sound generators to let pedestrians know they are approaching. Lawn mowers and leaf blowers follow the same path. Electric mowers are several times quieter than those running on gasoline, and they are cheaper to operate. Columbia operating on EVs and electric lawn equipment, instead of internal combustion engines, would not only be reducing emissions, but would significantly add to the quality of life through noise reduction.
Of course, much of the work of keeping a lawn manicured may become obsolete anyway, as we move into a fossil-free future. Turf grass, or what has been referred to as “green asphalt,” could become a historic relic in tomorrow’s landscape.
In that future, the green areas we call lawns would be put to good use to capture carbon in different ways through native plantings, urban forestry production and/or in composting. All these contribute positively in terms of climate, and it is easy to imagine such practices eventually becoming commonplace, making our lawns both beautiful and productive.
Time is yet another ornament in the climate Christmas Tree. With a carbon-free lifestyle we all have more time by doing less and enjoying more. Less driving, for instance, less shopping and less consumption would help reach climate goals. All those activities take lots of time in our daily lives — time that could be applied to much more enjoyable endeavors like gardening, cooking, biking and spending time with our families and neighbors. Happily, these later activities are the ones we know promote better health.
Mental health is especially important. At the top of that dream tree would be less anxiety, less depression and more hope. Taking action, any action that deals with the climate nightmare on a societal level will help relieve the growing stress that comes from all talk and no action.
Like Yogi Berra once said, “When you reach a fork in the road, take it.” Actions speak louder than words, and with action comes hope, hope that maybe we can stop the damage and reverse our slide into a climate pit. Al Gore pointed that out in a recent TED Talk titled “How to make radical climate action the new normal.”
In it, he stated that things will start improving once we achieve net zero emissions. Global temperatures will stop going up within three to five years of reaching that goal, and human-caused greenhouse gases will be reduced by as much as 50% a few decades later. Both estimates provide comfort that there is hope once we start acting, and it should inspire us all into starting our action now.
But we really can’t leave this up to Santa. We need to face this issue as adults and be the first in line to fix it. Nor does pointing fingers at others work as a reason for inaction. Even though U.S. emissions have seen reductions in the last decade, on a per capita basis we are still among the highest carbon emitters on the planet.
We need to act, on both a personal and a public level, to set an example for others and to make sure our elected officials take the same responsibility with the public institutions they manage.
By taking these steps in a collective way, we would certainly start making a difference. The vision is not a simple switch to renewable fuels while keeping everything else the same. It’s to adopt better, healthier and more enjoyable lifestyles that are based on renewable resources, which happen to include energy supplied through sustainable sources.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and city of Columbia. He currently serves on Columbia’s Water and Light Board and writes a monthly column for the Missourian.