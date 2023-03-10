I am changing my mind about the value of organizational pledges in political campaigns. Last month, the Missouri Jobs with Justice coalition asked Columbia City Council candidates to sign a neighborhood pledge.
My gut reaction was that this should not be adopted widely by other organizations in American politics. After a couple weeks thought, I have changed my mind and wonder if organizational pledges could be a vehicle for increasing accountability in campaigning and in governing.
By “organizational pledge” I mean a statement presented in public by an organization to specific candidates asking them to sign or not sign in agreement. The Neighborhood Pledge can serve as an example. There are 36 statements under the three headings of “protecting and expanding housing,” “strengthen infrastructure in Columbia Neighborhoods,” and “address Structure Inequality.” On one hand, they are general, vague and unclear by over-using words such as “work to such-and-such” and “strengthen” and “prioritize,” and “encourage collaboration.” On the other hand, they are written down unlike candidate pledges voiced in debates. Organizational pledges can provide some structure to candidate debates and media coverage, and they can be a marker that citizens, candidates and media can return to in assessing a candidate’s follow-through and effectiveness.
The most disconcerting aspect of the Missouri Jobs Neighborhood Pledge is the vague first paragraph stating, “a diverse group of stakeholders including community leaders and people who live and work in Columba have outlined the following priorities for meaningful policy and local leadership.” The next sentence includes the words “Ward 1.” Show me the list of those diverse stakeholders. My cursory reading of the Neighborhood Pledge suspects this is a group writing project with different writing styles suggesting different authors.
Making academic arguments against organizational pledges is easy. They can be unclear and hypothetical rather than based on specific policy proposals. They can be intentionally vague to trap candidates. They tie an elected officials’ hands so that they stall a sound response when situations change, or they may prevent a compromise that is otherwise good for the community. They may be quickly outdated in that new issues on the policy agenda supplant the items in the pledge.
On the other hand, organizational pledges can inform and educate citizens about current issues. In this day and age of limited local media coverage and hyper-polarizing social media posts, organizational pledges can focus the campaign discourse and even set the tone of campaign agendas. Political campaigns, and media coverage of them, are often starving for substance. Organizational pledges can fill that vacuum before less substance fills that gap.
Two related, but different, common campaign techniques are candidate pledges and organizational endorsements. Candidate pledges expressed in candidate brochures and paid advertising are fine but very limited and usually leave no trace, therefore allowing them to be forgotten. Organizational pledges, on the other hand, have the potential for organizations to follow-up, resulting in the successful candidate, now elected official, being reminded of the pledge that was signed during the campaign.
If organizational pledges became a widely used campaign technique, a media outlet could collect them, making them available on a website. However, responsible media requires more than just reporting on organizational pledges because they are self-interested, narrow documents that may not include the most pressing issues a city faces. Moreover, organizational pledges are likely to ignore “who pays” questions and will most likely never mention “increasing taxes.”
As for the soundness of the 36 items presented in the Missouri Jobs’ Neighborhood Pledge, I agree with seven of eight under “protecting and expanding housing,” probably at least six of eight in “strengthen Infrastructure” and have more concerns about items under “structural inequality.” I am concerned with “prioritize historic neighborhoods in growth and development.” Historical preservation sounds good but should be only one consideration in deciding about neighborhood development. The current call for more affordable housing in Columbia may butt up against historical preservation.
I am also troubled by the pledge item “vote against any proposal to privatize city infrastructure.” Currently, does this include the proposed Opportunity Campus? Additionally, why are “city services” not included? If privatizing public transportation or trash collection offers net benefits to Columbia, the City Council should consider them.
I have several concerns about wording. While I advocate for more and better services to help people who are homeless and near-homeless, I don’t know what “equitable solutions for the unsheltered community” means.
The Neighborhood Pledge leaves out two issues that are critical. First, left out is the question of “who pays and how to pay?” Understandably, few organizations and candidates want to be on record supporting a tax increase. Secondly, what about future issues such as utility, transportation and public health needs several decades down the road?
If I was a City Council candidate in 2023 would I sign the Neighborhood Pledge? Probably, but with reservations. The overwhelming benefit of the Neighborhood Pledge is the list of 36 items voters and the media can use to evaluate candidates and inform citizens.
Would we be better off with more organizational pledges in local campaigns? I think so. They are worth a try. Columbia voters could probably handle five to seven different organization pledges conducted by neighborhood associations, the Chamber of Commerce, environmental groups and one-time organizations. More than that, voters would be overwhelmed and confused with too much information, and we will be back where we are now.
