I am changing my mind about the value of organizational pledges in political campaigns. Last month, the Missouri Jobs with Justice coalition asked Columbia City Council candidates to sign a neighborhood pledge.

My gut reaction was that this should not be adopted widely by other organizations in American politics. After a couple weeks thought, I have changed my mind and wonder if organizational pledges could be a vehicle for increasing accountability in campaigning and in governing.

