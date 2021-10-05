At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the state of Missouri will execute Ernest Lee Johnson.
Johnson was convicted of robbery and killing three people at a Casey’s store in Columbia in February 1994. Now 61 years old, Mr. Johnson has served 27 years in the penitentiary.
Mr. Johnson has a verified cognitive disorder and, at the time, a significant addiction to crack cocaine.
I have written about this tragedy in a previous column: How Johnson came before the congregation at Second Baptist Church and begged us to help him, and in our naivete prayed for him but then let him go on his way.
If we were wise we would have — immediately after church — taken him to a rehab center. But, we did not, and, thus he murdered three people. I count it as one of the greatest mistakes I have made in 44 years of ministry.
Thousands of people have asked the governor to stop the execution. He did not.
Given the age, race and mental challenges of Mr. Johnson, is there no better alternative to execution? In the mind of Parson, the answer is no.
Let me be clear. The crimes Ernest committed deserve punishment, but too much of what passes for justice in Missouri is simply shadowed racism and good ole boy blood thirst.
We easily could allow Johnson to spend the rest of his life in prison. He would be permanently removed from society. Is that not enough?
Some people try to make the argument that we should execute people who commit murder on the justification of lex talionis, the law of retaliation: An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.
The problem is that if a person has killed more than one person, and the law of retaliation is rooted in death for a death, the state would have to be able to kill, in this case, Mr. Johnson three times for three murders.
To my knowledge, we cannot kill a person more than once. So, in the end what poses as justice ends up being sheer barbarism.
Of the 197 countries in the United Nations, 107 countries have abolished capital punishment for all crimes. Missouri leads the country in executions per capita. Something is seriously wrong when capital punishment is a justified act.
Once again, the execution of Ernest Johnson and others in Missouri is barbarism simple and plain.
Today, we mourn for Ernest Lee Johnson. We mourn for the families of those victimized by Mr. Johnson in 1994. We are saddened by Gov. Parson’s lack of wisdom and compassion, and we mourn for our state, which seeks blood at every opportunity. History will hold us in shame for not ridding ourselves of the moral disgrace of capital punishment.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.