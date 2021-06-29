"Until that year, day, hour, arrive, with head, and heart, and hand I’ll strive, to break the rod, and rend the gyve, the spoiler of his prey deprive — So witness Heaven! And never from my chosen post, Whate’er the peril or the cost, be driven."
— from Frederick Douglass’s July 4, 1852, speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”
On Sunday, we celebrate the 243rd anniversary of independence. Two hundred and forty-three years ago, this democratic experiment shook off British rule and affirmed our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Given our current state of discord and division, how shall we celebrate Independence Day?
Influenced by Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July speech, perhaps the best way to celebrate the Fourth of July is in the following manner.
1. We should commit to overcoming oppression. Douglass stated, “Oppression makes a wise person mad (insane).” Oppression anywhere is oppression everywhere. Voter suppression is a form of oppression, as is racial injustice of every kind and sexism. And, homophobia is oppression. The economic disparity in Columbia is a true form of oppression. We celebrate Independence Day rightly if we recommit to overcoming oppression in all its forms.
2. Rediscover what democracy means. To be a democratic society is to believe that the power of government is grounded in “we the people.” Who are we? How do we think about what it means to be a democracy?
3. Sound the alarm for freedom. Freedom can no longer be the privilege of the rich and the powerful. Freedom must be accessible to all Americans. To be free is to have the freedom to create a life of meaning, apart from the systems that crush our hopes and dreams.
4. We must recommit to truth and justice. Truth emerges in rational discourse. Justice is the actualization of fairness. Ask yourself: is the narrative in America one of truth and fairness or is irrationality trying to rule the day and hold us in bondage. For example, what sense does it make to celebrate Juneteenth as a national holiday if we do not understand its significance? The answer is obvious, which is why critical race theory is a must. Truth and fairness must be our battle cry.
Douglass stated in his address, “I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us. I am not included within the pale of this glorious anniversary! Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us. The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common.
"The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth [of] July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”
This was true in 1852, but it must never be true again. I am part of this America. People of color have tears in the bricks and blood in the mortar of America. We must find a way to be one. Only then will we be able to sing, “O say, does that star spangled banner yet wave o'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.