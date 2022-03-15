Dear Reader,
As you might have read in Ken Midkiff's column, published online Monday and in Tuesday's print edition, there are some changes afoot for this section.
For the next few weeks, we're turning over our Monday online/Tuesday print editions to your election letters. With a pivotal election for new leadership in the city and school board, I expect many of you have thoughts and endorsements to share.
This is my second stint as an Opinion editor at the Missourian, and I recall publishing two pages of letters ahead of an April election several years ago. If there's one thing I know it's that our community takes voting quite seriously. And we should.
It's Sunshine Week, where we in the press highlight how open government benefits the public. On Sunday, Kyle Rieman shared thoughts about transparency in city government and shared documents he obtained through a Sunshine Law request. Readers of the Opinion section need to hear more from members of our community about the issues that affect you and areas where you'd like to see increased news coverage, such as what Rieman contributed.
In anticipation of the April 5 municipal election, I expect many of you have been sporting yard signs and stickers for the candidates you're supporting for mayor or school board. (I've seen some signs in my neighborhood, which is outside the city limits, so we're not able to vote for mayor.)
In this space, you've already heard from David Seamon and Maria Oropallo, who has since dropped out of the race.
I'm asking you to share with us about the issues that matter most to you or why you're backing a particular candidate. Anecdotal data tells me that these letters are pivotal for readers who are looking to see how their neighbors might vote and for what reasons.
Our letters policy asks that you keep your letter to 250 words. We don't run form letters, so please tell us your personal connection to these races and why this election matters to you.
My hope is that you'll continue to contribute to our community conversation as you have since the beginning of 2020 when I took on the role of Opinion editor. Feel free to reach out to me at johnstonlc@missouri.edu if you have ideas, suggestions or thoughts you'd like to share.