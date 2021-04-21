Many communities in the United States are breathing a little more easily now that the Derek Chauvin trial is now concluded.
The jury convicted Chauvin of all three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.
The verdict matters. It not only matters in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, but it affects communities such as Chicago, New York, Portland and Columbia.
For so long people of color have watched bad law officers act without any sense of accountability to the Constitution, to the profession and to the communities they serve. Finally, a bad cop is being made to account for his killing of George Floyd.
We all have seen the 9:29 minute video of the murder of Floyd. We were first introduced to a video that was 8:46 minutes. When the trial began the prosecution introduced the longer video, which they believed demonstrated totality of wrongdoing by Chauvin. We observed Chauvin putting his knee on Floyd’s neck. We heard Floyd say, “I can’t breathe.” We heard him call for his mother before he finally died.
The importance of the video is without question. The initial response of the Minneapolis Police Department was that George Floyd died of a heart condition. If teenager Darnella Frazier had not recorded the murder of Floyd, we may never have gotten to the truth.
Why should Columbians care about what happens in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center or Chicago? It is because what happened in those places could happen here. People, particularly people of color, are sick and tired of experiencing police brutality and racial injustice. It can no longer be called “a Black thing.” It affects Asians, Latinos and Indigenous folk alike.
If you are a person of color and see a police car in your rearview mirror terror floods your mind. The fundamental question you ask yourself is: Will I survive this encounter? You are aware that you may not. No person of color is immune from the terror because you know that how you will be treated has nothing to do with your age, gender, education, social rank or economic status. It simply is a matter that you have melanin in your skin, which makes you guilty before proven innocent. The terror is real for we who are different shades of black.
All of us have noticed that gun violence in Columbia has risen at an alarming rate. My fear is that some young Black or brown youth, or some police officer will be shot and killed. I do not want either to die. The chaos it will create in Columbia is more than any of us want to experience.
I listened to an interview with Police Chief Geoff Jones, Lt. Mike Hestir and Officer Toni Messina, conducted by KFRU's David Lile. I was encouraged to hear all three talk about how the job of CPD officers is to solve problems, gain more training and engage the community more. These are the right moves for Columbia. But follow through is a must. We cannot merely talk a good game; we must walk it.
Something must change. The deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo demonstrate that policing in America must change. Policing in Columbia must be community oriented if we are going to prevent tragedy here. We must support good policing and rid ourselves of bad policing. Once a death occurs it is too late to fix it.