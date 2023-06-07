“Don’t know what you got (till it’s gone)”
— song by Cinderella
As a wave of citizens organized to verbally support the role of law enforcement in Columbia at Monday’s City Council meeting, it rained on their parade: Police Chief Geoff Jones, generally beloved, is bowing out.
Diplomatic about the details and reasoning, an official news release simply announced Chief Jones will be retiring as of Aug. 1. It added how he appreciated being able to serve, and his boss, the city manager, said nice things, too.
Jones is a Columbia native who has been engaged in police work since high school, and in an old school manner worked his way up the ranks. After a previous police chief was asked to leave, general relief was expressed when Jones, a well-respected law enforcement professional, rose to manage the whole department.
It was a similar relief when after issues with the then-city manager arose some years ago, employee John Glascock got tapped to run city hall, to likewise universal praise.
A person can only take so much
Speculation runs rampant about what lead to Jones’ decision now, but reasonable observers have their hunches about why he’s calling it quits. Being regularly hectored at various public meetings doesn’t seem pleasant.
And, the new camera system proposal getting shot down in recent months surely didn’t help. I saw him at community events afterward being asked whether he might bring the issue back. After a long pause, deep breath and cautious pained grimace, the response was basically he tried and they’re not interested.
To read between the lines, when you propose a reasonable solution to an ongoing problem and your bosses show they don’t trust you, that’s got to be tough on anybody’s morale.
Even great jobs feature tasks that are not fun. Managing any organization has concentrated parts that lack fun. Public figures have their own variety of less than fun aspects to their job. Police work these days is especially not fun. Combine all these factors into one concentrated position like a police chief — in this scrutinizing town— and you’ve got a pile of stress few of us can imagine.
Retiring?
What is also striking is that is this very middle-aged fellow is “retiring” after a 24-plus year career.
Retiring?
We can recall the same public head scratching when Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman retired, also at a ripe not-so-old middle age.
I know several people who retired from the military after say 20 years, then started a more lucrative second career in the private sector. One retired from the military, went on to work elsewhere and if he plays his cards right, might retire again in his 50s to be collecting two pensions while starting a third career at his peak earning years. Huh?
Dangerous, body-damaging public positions such as police, fire, military and the like have historically paid suppressed cash wages, but then those employees are able to retire with healthy benefits after 20 to 25 years. The idea being that doing those physical activities into your 50s is not practical.
Chief Jones did that, as did my military friends. Later in their service years, they were not out in the field chasing bad guys down dark alleys or shooting at enemy combatants in god-knows-where. What turned out to be a capstone position was an executive managerial position, working a desk, running meetings of deputies, handing PR and politicians in a surreal bureaucracy.
Why have compensation systems that eject our best, most experienced people at the peak of their careers?
Public school teachers similarly get paid suppressed cash wages for important work, but get solid benefits, enjoy impeccable job security and a super well funded (and well run) pension system. Longtime public school teachers can retire earlier than most private sector workers, but it also means we lose many in their prime, when they might have the most effect on students.
Chief Jones surely deserves his accrued retirement benefits, but we can doubt he’ll be hitting the rocking chair permanently come August.
I found Chief Jones the most engaging of any police chief I can recall. I even got to make passing acquaintance with his mom — and she’s nice, too.
When journalists get to the bottom of this episode, darn it if that might reveal this community ran off a darn good police chief, and unnecessarily so.
They say we get the government we deserve. Come Aug. 1, we’ll all collectively be a little worse off. Good luck finding somebody better to fill those shoes.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
