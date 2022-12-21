It’s happened again. Over the last several weeks, I’ve taken on the attitude of ol’ Charlie Brown.
In the classic Peanuts gang TV special — which HBO now holds the rights to, good grief — Charlie Brown mopes around saying that this winter holiday has been overshadowed by buying stuff, including a forest of gaudy metallic trees.
A group of kids was out caroling recently, and they apparently possessed a thin knowledge of very basic standards such as “O Come All Ye Faithful,” but how many likely know how to navigate TikTok backward and forward? Then there are the Christmas Eve services with bombastic stage effects, distracting from almost anything else. We’re supposedly in the middle of a concerning economy, but there are sure a lot of inflatable Rudolphs around. Where’s Linus already?
But, ya know what, it’s OK.
Jesus of Nazareth, a historical figure, was not likely born on Dec. 25; but it’s OK.
We don’t know what the manager looked like — was it a barn, cave, lean-to; it’s OK.
The wise men, a staple of any nativity scene, actually seemed to arrive well after the Christ child’s infancy, but it’s OK.
In fact, most people would be very surprised to learn that the Bible describes very few details about Jesus’ birth. There are just four letters, aka Gospels, which are written accounts of Jesus' life in general, titled by each of their namesake’s author. And only two of those mentions even parts of the Christmas story.
In Matthew’s gospel, after a half chapter of genealogy, mother Mary is informed of her supernatural conception. It then skips to after Jesus' birth, when foreign dignitaries (the “wise men”) go to the capital city looking for him, assuming this would also be a big deal to the local leaders.
Although it doesn’t say how many wise men there were, described in the plural, it would be at least two. But, scholars think it was a bunch of them with a large entourage, because that’s how wealthy guys rolled in those days. Nativity scenes always assume three, matching the three types of gifts brought. But it’s OK.
Luke addresses his account to some honorable acquaintance named Theophilus and starts out with the back story to the birth of John The Baptist, who later grew up to be one rad dude. Then he writes what we know about an angel speaking to Mary, and her interaction with her relative Elisabeth, then pregnant with John.
After arriving in Bethlehem, the description of Jesus’ birth goes like this:
“And while they were there, the time came for her (Mary’s) baby to be born. She gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him snugly in strips of cloth and laid him in a manger because there was no lodging available for them.” Luke 2:6-7 (New Living Translation)
Yep, that’s about the extent of the delivery details. No record of prenatal care doctor visits. Nothing if she went a full 40 weeks to term. No vital birth statistics so customary today, such as birth weight and length. No worries about the variety of baby formula in those days. Cloth diapers? What color were with swaddling clothes? Nobody knows. It’s OK.
A choir of angels covered the birth announcements. Wise men held the baby shower.
A lot more happened, but the gospel writers didn’t seem to find that so important, and skipped over his whole childhood, save that he grew up to be a fine youth, and tell of an episode where he is found wowing the professors in a synagogue.
Then it all skips to when he was about age 30, hanging out with the underclass, healing sick people, imparting words of wisdom to crowds that gravitated to a powerfully authentic message, to the growing chagrin of the powers that be. After all this, his treatment got a lot less angelic.
This time of year in the northern hemisphere is dark and cold. A little light in the darkness goes a long way. As does a little hope when one’s down, or an encouraging word when things aren’t going well.
This time of year a lot of people are looking for something, anything. If a mundane existence of eat, work, play, sleep, repeat is all there is, that seems awfully dissatisfying.
Is there some higher power out there, in there, or up there?
Anyway, God bless whoever puts out that oversized inflatable dreidel in their yard, with Hebrew letters and all, on Green Meadows near Forum. I get a genuine kick out of when it suddenly appears each December.
