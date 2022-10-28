Fred Parry’s “Good Intentions, Poor Planning” commentary in the current issue of Inside Columbia magazine was sure to stir a reaction from homeless activists. Indeed it did. I share the group of advocates' conclusion that rather than fear those needing services, Columbia should aspire to earn a reputation for helping those less fortunate. Accountable and effective local governance can ensure that happens.

I appreciate all citizens who step up and share their views. I agree with Parry that there has been scarce media coverage of the development of the proposed Opportunity Center, which he refers to as a “a 100-bed homeless shelter.” I also agree the current plan has been developed “by a handful of well-intentioned folks.” Well-intentioned is not a substitute for widespread public reaction and input. More public attention educates policymakers and citizens and defines public expectations. Among the questions members of the public would have asked is what are the anticipated results of a 24/7 shelter?

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you