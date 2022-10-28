Fred Parry’s “Good Intentions, Poor Planning” commentary in the current issue of Inside Columbia magazine was sure to stir a reaction from homeless activists. Indeed it did. I share the group of advocates' conclusion that rather than fear those needing services, Columbia should aspire to earn a reputation for helping those less fortunate. Accountable and effective local governance can ensure that happens.
I appreciate all citizens who step up and share their views. I agree with Parry that there has been scarce media coverage of the development of the proposed Opportunity Center, which he refers to as a “a 100-bed homeless shelter.” I also agree the current plan has been developed “by a handful of well-intentioned folks.” Well-intentioned is not a substitute for widespread public reaction and input. More public attention educates policymakers and citizens and defines public expectations. Among the questions members of the public would have asked is what are the anticipated results of a 24/7 shelter?
I am a homeless volunteer who advocates for individual homeless people, but I am not an activist for or against any specific policy proposals. I am counting on our elected City Council members and County Commissioners to make decisions benefiting all local residents not a narrow set of interests, even if they are well-intentioned homeless service providers. The immediate push for the 24/7 year-round homeless shelter is the $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that local governments received from the feds .
The step up from seasonal Room at the Inn to a permanent homeless shelter is a big jump. It’s sort of like going from the old Schwinn bicycle to a big Harley-Davidson.
The City Council and City Manager De’Carlon Seawood made a good decision in purchasing the VFW Post 280 building on the Business Loop to be used for a more permanent shelter staffed by Room at the Inn. The city will own the building for RATI’s use. The city council should also be applauded for contracting with Turning Point, located at Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church, to serve as a temporary shelter on extremely cold nights, replacing Wabash Station.
Parry goes overboard in basing much of his criticisms on a Netflix documentary “Seattle is Dying.” Homelessness in every West Coast major city has exploded, resulting in nearly uninhabitable downtowns. The natural environment and mass transportation, are two major reasons that the West Coast has become a magnet for homeless folks, but so has lax law enforcement. Columbia and Boone County officials can ensure this does not happen by monitoring the local homeless situation.
Parry exaggerates, writing that “almost 100 percent of housing-challenged individuals have some sort of substance abuse issue, ” by which he primarily means drugs. Many nationwide studies estimate drug abuse among homeless to be around 40% with slightly less alcohol consumers.
In the past year, I’ve become more aware of what is often referred to as the “mentally ill.” Several of these people have brain injuries due to accidents. I can name two guys who were hit by moving vehicles and now face mental disabilities. They have been unable to hire legal services because it’s unlikely the offending drivers had much money to sue for.
Likewise, in the past year, I’ve learned of several previously sheltered people who have lost their housing because of rent increases, which is approaching an epidemic nationwide. The 13th Circuit Court has a steady stream of eviction cases, most for nonpayment of increasing rent.
Parry mentions but does not develop, that many of “housing-challenged individuals” have no connection to Columbia. My experience has been that this is truer of panhandlers than of the Room at the Inn or Loaves and Fishes guests. Last summer’s Point in Time Count identified 174 individuals who were unsheltered. I would wager that Boone County is their home. However, there are rumors that surrounding police departments direct, and even deliver, so-called “undesirables” to Columbia.
Homeless advocates and volunteers too quickly reject the concern that the Opportunity Center will result in additional homeless people in Columbia. I expect homelessness will increase across America due to stagnant wages and dislocation due to COVID-19. From 2007 to 2016 homelessness had been decreasing but has since started increasing. Without any new facility, I predict more unsheltered people in Columbia in 2032 than today.
Moreover, a first-class facility will attract unsettled travelers. Cell phones and social media will see to this. We are, after all, located along one of the nation’s busiest interstate highways. While Opportunity Center proponents use the term “low barrier” shelter, the composition of shelter guests needs to be monitored and requirements may need to be adjusted.
Nonprofit organizations, and profit-making treatment services, are essential components of the homeless care network but they will not maintain comprehensive monitoring of services provided; they have organizational self-interests they must protect.
Ideally, the entirely publicly-funded homeless service maze would be under a city-appointed board of commission, like the Daniel Boone Public Library or the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. Such a public board would monitor the homeless situation, with an eye on the mobility patterns of newly homeless people; it would contract with nonprofit organizations for services with specific performance goals and measures, and it would assess the performance and needs of the wide variety of voluntary and nonprofit contributors toward improving the lives of the homeless population.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.