Coming off last spring’s intriguing mayoral election, this April’s municipal election season might struggle to get attention. That is, save the school board race, which is more attention-getting than ever, but more on that in a couple weeks.

Anybody who has glanced upon city hall with half an eye realizes the City Council has a pretty far left tilt. It’s a fact of life. Of the seven members, the southwestern Fifth Ward, with its suburban, above-average income residents contains the least leftist voting block, and thus has consistently provided the often lone dissident voice on votes — the slightest tug toward centrism our fair city can collectively muster.

