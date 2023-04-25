If you get electricity from Columbia Water and Light (CWL), get ready for a rate increase that will probably happen sometime this summer.
I say “probably” for two reasons. One, because the proposed rate changes will not go into effect until City Council passes them, and if it does, it might be in late May or during June. Two, because some customers — i.e. those using lots of summer electricity — could see their costs remain unchanged, or even go down, with the new rates.
The new rates will increase costs for low-usage customers, those whose current bills are in the $40 range, by about 20%. While high-end users, those who currently range $500 per month for electricity, will see their costs go down by a few dollars. The target for this rate change is to increase the utility’s annual revenues by 6.9%, or $8.3 million.
The fact that the utility needs more revenue is not in question. After four years of zero rate increases, many reasons have piled up to make it time for the utility to ask for the increase. What is at issue is how that revenue will be collected through the various rate schedules and classes. One easy way would be to do an across-the-board increase, keeping the same rate schedules but adding 6.9% increase to each. A consultant hired by the utility, however, had other thoughts, and wants the rate structure itself to change.
In an Electric Cost of Service study presented to city council last month, the new schedule of rates was presented. One glaring feature is that it favors the high consuming customers while overly burdening those who use less electricity.
The biggest change is in the customer charge, sometimes called a meter charge, which is the fee that everyone pays for simply having electric service and does not change based on how much you use. The proposed customer charge will increase by 35%, going from the current $16.31 per month to $22. That $5.69 difference represents a 35% increase, far higher than the 6.9% target.
The customer charge increase alone will make everyone’s bill go up $75 (after taxes) each year. The impact of that $75 is obviously going to affect a family living at the poverty line much more than, say, a wealthier family with an income many times higher.
Nor do the rates stop there. The amount customers pay for the electricity they use will also change, and again, the new rate scheme bears more heavily on low-using customers than on those using higher-than-average amounts of electricity.
Many low-income customers keep their electricity consumption to the lowest block, or first tier of the rate schedule, which covers the first 300 Kilowatt-hours (KWH) of use. This block also happens to be the one that will see the steepest increase under the new rate, a 13% increase to be exact. Combining increases to customer charges and the first block of electricity means that the most frugal customers will be hit with a bill that is 20% higher than it is today, which is excessively higher than the 6.9% revenue target.
To complement this excess, the consultant makes it easier on the high-end users. Without any argument or rationale, the new rates march in a different direction than the current rate system. No credence was given to the fact the current rate system has been in place for almost 20 years, is accepted and equitable, and encourages energy efficiency, a long-stated goal of the Columbia City Council. It was simply disregarded, and no one in the utility or Water and Light Board seems to be willing to challenge that decision.
Although the consultant provides no account showing why such variable and dramatic changes are necessary, one comment was to recover fixed costs. Some utilities, like rural electric cooperatives, do have high fixed costs, primarily because of the expense of long wire distances between customers. In an urban setting like Columbia, however, the higher density of customers means a much lower fixed cost ratio here. Other municipal utilities in Missouri, such as Springfield City Utilities, or Independence Power and Light, which have similar distribution systems to Columbia’s, both charge less for their customer charges, certainly much less than the proposed $22 fee. The issues surrounding the use of fixed costs by utilities is discussed in a report to Consumer’s Union in 2016, titled “Caught in a Fix: The Problem with Fixed Charges for Electricity” by Synapse Energy Economics.
Nor should the Columbia City Council ignore the effect that the rates will have on energy efficiency in the community and as a consequence, on Columbia’s climate emissions goals. Basic economics says that low energy prices make it more difficult to justify more expansive investments in energy efficiency and distributed energy. It is cross-purpose for Columbia Water and Light to be simultaneously supporting energy efficiency programs while removing the main driver for participation in those efficiency projects.
One of the great assets of the City of Columbia is the city-owned Water and Light electric utility. Its $150 million operation is vital to the local economy, but a hidden strength is the connection between the public power company and its public. There is a great deal of reason why we should be taking a critical look at this rate proposal, but at this point in time the utility and the council seem to be poised to move in a direction that is less equitable, less economically justifiable, less climate oriented and less progressive than the direction that has been taken the last two decades. That means it is up to the Columbia community to make its voice known on this very important issue.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He writes a monthly column for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.