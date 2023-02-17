Once again, the city of Columbia is clearing homeless camps from several private properties around town.
While they cleared a camp at Heather and Ash streets last September, it does seem this happens most often about this time of year.
There are several excellent new books, Stephen Edie’s “Homelessness in America,” for example, about the recent history this issue. These books all center on the loss of low cost hotels due to economic development in the 1970s and 80s, the closing of mental institutions in the 1960s, and the loss of low skill jobs due to so-called “improvements in technological innovations” as contributors to homelessness.
When individuals face personal challenges with addiction and family instability in this systemic context, things don’t always turn out well.
While these books help us understand how we got here, they are not going to help deal with homeless camps this winter. This is a hard issue. It’s not a new issue, nor is it limited to Columbia. In fact, we have a much smaller problem than do Kansas City, St. Louis and many West Coast cities. The Missourian ran an excellent article about 13 months ago that very well describes, and illustrates local camps. A key theme of that article is the community among the campers that is often found at homeless camps, along with the filthy conditions that a little government help could prevent.
While I am conflicted on several aspects of homeless camps, I believe we can do better. I’ve met lots of unsheltered people, and people who care for them, and listen to their concerns and have learned about their experiences. Last year, I made it my business to talk with more than a dozen panhandlers. My two major lessons from talking with panhandlers are that none were the same men and women I saw at Loaves and Fishes or Room at the Inn in previous years, and that many are from small towns outside of Boone County. To be sure, they are not Interstate 70 travelers, so they are not likely to move on from Columbia.
City and county officials should give this some attention and see if a mid-Missouri regional approach could be helpful.
My best guess is that Columbia has seven to 10 camps, ranging in size from about seven to 10 people, with a few larger than 25. There are probably another 25 solo campers in the Columbia area. The total unsheltered population is 125 to 150, a number pretty close to the officia point-in-time count. While there is some annual turnover, my impression is that most campers are rather persistent. There are car campers, too, of which I’ve never heard an estimate, as they blend in well in large hospital and commercial lots.
Campers are people who prefer rough sleeping over shelters for several reasons, including the lack of identification, bad experiences in shelters, perhaps being kicked out of and banned from established shelters, legal troubles and some just enjoy the freedom of a camp. An increasing trend is the number of campers who have dogs they are unwilling to part with. A few lack executive function, meaning they really don’t have the mental capacity or skills to take care of themselves in their own place. Some of have just given up looking for housing, even with a Section 8 housing voucher.
Sometimes there is a romantic aura in popular culture about homeless campers similar to George and Lennie in “Of Mice and Men.” They may have been valid for hobos in the 1930s or the vagabonds of the beatnik era of the 1950s, but it is inaccurate image of modern day camps, which are not a permanent, sustainable housing solution. Camps are makeshift shelters almost always lacking water and hygiene facilities, trash collection, warmth and safety precautions. After a few months, most camps are not fit for human inhabitation.
Because local ordinances prohibit sleeping on public land, homeless camps are often squatters on private lands — usually private land that is hidden, undeveloped and overgrown and not hurting property owners. While technically, it could be trespassing, I don’t see a major legal offense here. Law enforcement does have the authority to close down camp and move campers out. Where campers will go upon eviction doesn’t seem to be a much of a priority or concern. The most dislocated campers get is inadequate information about local services and sometimes a six-month voucher for housing that doesn’t exist.
In Columbia, existing shelters are insufficient to house the unsheltered population, a number that almost certainly will grow. The proposed Opportunity Campus will be useful to some of the present campers, but it’s unlikely it will eliminate the need for camping because it is a shelter with rules and procedures. What would be useful is to dedicate some of the land surrounding the proposed Opportunity Campus to alternative shelters such as tiny homes, a sanctioned campground with plumbing and a dumpster or a car camp.
Car camps are a low-cost shelter alternative. A parking lot with sanitation facilities and a little bit security, would be helpful. Columbia saw success in 2020 with a short term car camp during the uptick in the pandemic.
The city is expected to spend $100,000 in cleaning up the mess from camps, according to KOMU reports. Wouldn’t it be more prudent for the city to have provided a few dumpsters and a mobile hygiene station last summer near the trailheads leading to the camps that are now being taken down?
