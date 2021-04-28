It was Earth Day last week. In observance of this modern holiday, I read about the recycling industry and personally resolved, yet again, to buy less of the stuff I don’t need.
The ecological messaging has evolved from global warming to climate change, and it’s now a climate emergency, nearing an impending climate crisis. With the political winds having shifted in Washington, the Green New Deal policy direction might be getting a shot in the arm with the big infrastructure package.
If climate action is indeed the No. 1 issue facing humanity, in the spirit of progressive values of democracy and transparency, it seems we owe it to everyday Americans to explain what that commitment to the Earth will mean for them.
First, let’s bust the myth that it will ever be enough to just drive a Prius, recycle a little more and change your light bulbs to LEDs.
An electric vehicle might not have a tailpipe emitting carbon, but it’s still made of metal, plastic, tires and a battery power pack of chemicals. Some studies show hybrids to electric vehicles still produce half to one-third of the emissions that a gas-powered one does over its life cycle — that is, not zero.
Recycling does keep items out of a landfill, but it’s not like a blue bag plopped on the curb turns post-consumer waste magically into a new product on the shelf. A big diesel-powered truck comes and picks it up; big machines process, crush and package the product; then the packaged recyclables are shipped elsewhere, and maybe elsewhere again, to then be used in lieu of some non-recycled materials.
About 40% of U.S. electricity is from non-carbon sources — with half that being nuclear, which many environmentalists wouldn’t count as eco-friendly. So whatever electricity one uses, including charging an electric vehicle, a lot of carbon is still part of the loop.
More visionary climate activists, who are not politicians running for office, are expressing the intended climate action protocols for our future.
Instead of just recycling more, people need to reduce their waste and consumption in the first place. I heard from one Green Party member that “maybe we need to stop driving cars, maybe we need to stop flying in airplanes.”
If that is so, we need to start graciously giving families in F-150s and Tahoes down at the Little League ball fields a heads up.
If airplane flights are not responsible in a climate emergency, MU administrators should start making contingency plans for no more international students or study abroad programs. Columbia’s new airport seems like a bad move.
If one cares about this vital issue, as well as democracy and transparency, a public information campaign is needed. We must clue folks in to the idea that fast fashion will phase out, to start budgeting for double the price of laundry detergent because it has to have green components and, of course, a strict ban on plastic shopping bags.
It’s okay that most Americans are still not aware of the likely ramifications of our climate emergency and will react to climate evangelists as if they have a third eye coming out of their foreheads.
Along those lines, it’s difficult to imagine achieving a zero-carbon future as the world population races toward 8 billion and beyond. If humans are the scourge who inevitably spoil Mother Earth, then logically fewer should inhabit the planet. Some still say the target should be as low as 500 million, but no climate activist says more is better.
Meanwhile, 21st century space explorers, such as Elon Musk, are pragmatically declaring the Earth is already screwed so we better get to colonizing Mars.
Which begs the question: If the Earth is to be saved, is it for the benefit of our human species or for the natural realm of this planet’s crust as we imagine it ideally ought to be?
The buzz about a pending climate crisis is reaching fever pitch. But electric cars, recycling and solar panels are really just climate action on training wheels — it will never be certified as enough to move the needle.
If we value democracy and transparency, people deserve to hear the unvarnished, inconvenient truth about what their globalized leaders realistically have in store for them. Perhaps that veil is slowly lifting.