It took a few minutes last week for the city clerk to swear in Barbara Buffaloe as Columbia’s new mayor. In many ways, however, the ceremony took 40 years to accomplish. That’s how far back one has to look to gain insight into how and where Columbia’s climate movement began.
Without a doubt, Buffaloe ran a persuasive and well-executed campaign. Her campaign weighed heavily in her victory, but an equally undeniable asset was the sustainability and environmentalism platform that she rose from. All of Columbia’s previous mayors have come from such professions as business, law, medicine, academia and even politics itself. But not until this month’s election has Columbia elected a mayor coming from an environmental field.
Prior to her candidacy for mayor, Buffaloe served 12 years as Columbia’s sustainability manager. Her campaign touted Columbia’s Climate Action Plan, which was developed under her watch and adopted by council in 2019 as one of her signature achievements.
Before this election, it would have been hard to imagine a candidate having any traction based on such credentials. This paradigm shift represents the fact that voters have not only allowed, but have even embraced, the idea of climate being in the front and center of city affairs. That alone is a milestone that is fascinating — it’s exhilarating. It offers hope that Columbia might actually take on the rigorous challenges of mitigating and adapting to climate change, not in some distant future, but now.
To realize these potentials, Buffaloe will need work with the climate affiliated movement that helped forge her election victory. Many of the groups and organizations comprising this movement were present at Earth Day in Peace Park on Sunday.
They range from local transportation to renewable energy to urban gardening and more. Some deliver services through government programs, others through non-governmental organizations (NGOs). All however, converge under the umbrella of developing a community that lives, works and plays in a sustainable, zero-emissions manner.
Many of these groups started their efforts decades ago. Columbia Water and Light represents over 40 years of energy efficiency programming that started in 1979, when Tina Worley, the city utility’s first conservation employee, began providing free home energy audits. In the intervening years her program grew in staffing, budgeting and impact, eventually reaching tens of thousands of customers in their homes, businesses and school rooms.
Local Motion, formerly known as Pednet, is an NGO that has transformed the streetscapes throughout the community. Long-time Columbia residents Chip Cooper and Ian Thomas started the project in the late 1990s.
Starting with the simple idea of a non-motorized transportation network, they began a website that spread the word and attracted members. With the help of then-mayor Darwin Hindman, they secured the federal funding and developed the trails, the street design codes and other improvements that continue to grow each year. It’s a virtual certainty that many of the votes cast for Buffaloe came from a substantial portion of Local Motion’s membership.
As recently as 2004, renewable energy was a pipe dream in Columbia. That changed when Win Colwill, Mark Haim, John Coffman and many others began collecting signatures to place a renewable energy ordinance on that November’s ballot.
Passage of that ordinance signaled the start of Water and Light’s irreversible move to renewable energy. From 2008 to today, the utility has moved from 1% renewable energy to 15%, almost 200,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy generated annually.
The utility recently has announced the intent to achieve 40% in 2025, almost tripling current numbers. The local benefits are easy to see, with 400 customers installing solar on their rooftops and backyards and the permanent local jobs that these installations have created demonstrated by the four solar energy businesses with booths at the Earth Day festival. Most importantly, what we don’t see are the 150,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide that are not added to the atmosphere annually because of the move to renewable energy.
Several other locally-based organizations deserve mentions as having climate-focused memberships.
The Sierra Club’s Osage Group, for example, aims to achieve zero emissions as quickly as possible. Carolyn Amparan, who serves as chair of the Climate and Environment Commission, is among their legions of local members.
Renew Missouri, a nonprofit organization promoting renewable energy, has its headquarters in Columbia and has many contributing members here. Additionally, there are many affiliated groups, perhaps with different specific missions, but whose members would cheerfully support the election of a climate-oriented mayor.
Then there is Earth Day itself, a celebration enjoyed by Columbians each year. Sunday marked the 32nd iteration of our planet's celebration. Haim helped start this local Earth Day movement in 1990. The celebrations have blossomed in attendance, in some years reaching as high as 10,000 attendees.
Columbia’s environmental movement has come of age. Many of the pioneers who started the vibrant organizations we see today have reached, or passed, their zenith years. Their work, however, is alive and well and has even become an integral part of the politics at City Hall.
One gives kudos to Buffaloe for her recognizing the timeliness of this latent majority of voters, as well as her ability to galvanize the various groups and members to her support on Election Day. As she often says, she couldn’t have done it on her own. Nor would the climate movement have attained this new ground without her.
It is a new milestone, but not a destination. The road continues to be long and rocky; yet, in spite of all the hard work ahead, it is important to look back and recognize the successes and achievements the climate movement has made, including electing its first climate-centric mayor.