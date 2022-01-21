You may have noticed that it’s gotten cold. Of course, that happens about this time every winter. You may have heard or even seen that Columbia has a large and growing homeless population. No news there either.
But that recurrence of realities seemed to come as a terrible surprise to those behind the table at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Not only are we having trouble getting the homeless vaccinated, but we don’t have enough warm places for them to sleep.
We rely mainly on churches and other humanitarian organizations to provide sleeping spots, opening the Wabash station downtown only when the temperature hits 9 degrees or lower. Its maximum capacity is 13.
Where the 9-degree decree came from, I have no idea. I do have the idea, though, that it’s much too low. Just try lying on the ground for 15 or 20 minutes when the temperature is 9 or even 19 and you’ll see what I mean.
So what was our leaders’ response when the city’s Human Rights Commission and another concerned citizen asked for action? Why, to call for a study. What else? No doubt it will be a quick study.
If I’m coming across as being a bit critical, that’s my intention. I don’t want to be unfair. I’ve watched our city government at work for more years than I like to count. By and large, City Council members and mayors have been — and are today — well-intentioned citizens who don’t get paid very much for their labors.
Brian Treece, who is stepping down as mayor this spring, made that point to me once as we were leaving a meeting about race relations at the Second Baptist Church. He was there, after all, listening for the council. He turned up everywhere you’d look and some places you wouldn’t think to look.
In fact, for most of his years in office, I thought Brian was providing what was missing Tuesday night — leadership. No wonder he has gotten tired.
Part of our current problem may be personalities, but part flows from the structure of city government. Like most cities of Columbia’s size, we have the council-manager structure. That’s a part-time elected council and mayor and a full-time professional to actually run things. We’ve had a string of mainly competent managers and caring council members, including the incumbents.
The difficulty shows in the job title: manager. We have every right to expect a manager to provide diligent and honest administration. John Glascock gave us that. He hasn’t given us much in the way of leadership. On too many issues, nor have our elected leaders.
There’s the issue of homelessness, especially urgent this time of year but critical year-round. There’s the related issue of inadequate low-income housing. There are Ian Thomas’s special concerns, public transit and aging infrastructure. No doubt I’ve overlooked a few.
No shortage of issues, then, but as we saw Tuesday night, a definite shortage of vision. What are our priorities as a community? What solutions to the problems we face, or should face? How are we going to pay for those solutions? (And please don’t look at our state or national capitals as any sort of model.)
You have to wonder whether our new city manager or those who’ve announced council or mayoral candidacies have any idea what they’re getting into. We should wish them well. Our future depends on their success.
George Kennedy is a former managing editor at the Columbia Missourian.