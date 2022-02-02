As of this writing, a winter storm is on the horizon. Maybe your Thursday print Missourian will need to be dug out of the snow.
Our last snowfall, I was chatting with a neighbor as kids sledded down a hill. Winter clothing came up and resiliency to cold, or how someone from a warm climate got used to wearing shorts in sub-freezing temps.
We talked about this guy, discovered online, who swims under ice thanks to special breathing techniques. He's the legendary Wim Hof, also known as “The Iceman."
After Hof was suddenly widowed years ago, he needed a change in life. He found the answer in confronting extreme cold with breathing techniques and meditation.
The 60-something Dutchman holds several records, such as longest underwater swim below ice and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in shorts without a shirt.
Hof offers polar boot camps where he claims that in four days he can get any willing person climbing snow covered peaks in shorts and no shirt.
It’s not just for fun or mental health, as this lifestyle boosts his immune system, eliminating inflammation in general. If an apple a day can keep the doctor away, so can regular ice baths.
He is not alone in embracing the power of cold. Northern and mountain folk have been known to jump out of hot tubs, roll in the snow and jump back in.
Elite athletes, such as those headed to the NFL’s Super Bowl in a couple weeks (as well as the Kansas City Chiefs ... ), have long found recovery benefits of ice baths. Cold showers are not just for neutralizing romantic passions.
Columbia, and elsewhere, has seen these cryogenic therapy centers pop up to relieve joint pain, boost natural healing or for cosmetic skin tightening.
I used to be the opposite: pretty cold-natured; but enjoying the winter outside over the years, I have amassed a pile of thermal gear such as insulated boots, ski pants, furry Russian-style hats and gloves.
As a four-seasons bike commuter, cold rides, particularly snow events, are the most exhilarating.
Trying some of Wim Hof’s inspiration, I huffed and puffed along to his free primer, with cycles of deep rhythmic breaths, then holding the breath for increasing lengths of time. But the mental aspect is key.
When chatting with British entertainer Russell Brand on his “Under The Skin” podcast back in 2019, Hof had just led his host through a dip in the chilly River Thames. The mental advice was basically: Don’t think about anything. When Hof holds his breath for minutes under frozen lakes, he slows down his consciousness to hear his own heartbeat or ice creaking in the distance.
I am not ready for polar plunges but, while walking the dog in the cold darkness lately, I have explored the habit of peeling off a layer of clothing each time, focusing on breathing deeply and mentally taking it to the cold, versus defensive bundling up with an apprehensive shuffle.
Then on a two-mile meandering jog, just below the freezing mark, a thin hat was fine, and surprisingly my toes did not get cold with just sneakers and medium weight socks. The hoody got stripped off, down to a long sleeve T-shirt, which was actually comfortable.
Another evening, a frosty wind blew off the lake onto the back of my neck. I no longer turned away or pulled up a hood, but enjoyed the cool sensation. Just a couple weeks ago in the same spot, I would have been shivering. Is there something to this? Is the parka now doomed to gather dust?
So as winter surges on, dear reader, don’t resist or fear these low temperatures. It builds physical, mental and even healthful fortitude.
The air is crisp and clear. With tree leaves fallen, the forest is more deeply viewable by day; the starred sky more brilliant at night. Solitude beckons, as the trail has no traffic to negotiate.
Embrace the cold. The cold is your friend. The cold is good for you.