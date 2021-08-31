If you’re black, stay back;
If you’re brown, stick around;
If you’re yellow, you’re mellow;
If you’re white, you’re all right.”
— Children’s rhyme
About a week ago, an African American man told me he believed he was discriminated against in a hiring process here in Columbia. The interesting thing to me in his claim was that he did not believe he did not get the job because he was a Black man per se, but because he was a dark-skinned Black man. He was, according to him, a victim of colorism.
In Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Harry conveyed a family member’s concerns about the color of their then unborn son, Archie. Meghan’s comment and the conversation with a Black Columbian reminded me of a prevailing form of discrimination known as “colorism.”
What is colorism? Colorism is the practice of favoring lighter skin over darker skin. The preference for lighter skin can be seen as a tool of discrimination against members of racialized groups by the dominate white culture and among members within communities of color.
While many people say they are colorblind, it’s hard to deny many people not only see color, but also use it to judge or determine someone’s character. Far too often, dark-skinned people as seen to be prone to violence, lazy and dumb, while lighter-skinned people of color are seen as beautiful, of worth and smart.
The prejudice of colorism is not only experienced by Black Americans. Colorism has had a devastating and powerful effect on the Latin and Asian communities as well. I asked one of my dark-skinned Asian students if she believed she was treated differently and worse than her fellow lighter-skinned Asians, and her answer was an unequivocal “Yes.”
Colorism has existed for a very long time. In thinking about the U.S. context, the slave owners used colorism to divide the slave community against itself. Light-skinned Blacks were given preferential treatment by being assigned to being house slaves, while dark-skinned Blacks were sent to fields.
During Reconstruction, the practice of colorism continued to further divide the Black community by shade and hue. Blue-Vein societies arose in various parts of the country, affecting Black sororities, fraternities, churches and businesses. The Brown Paper Bag test was frequently employed to determine not only beauty, but status.
The question is whether colorism is still a formidable phenomenon in American society and in Columbia. Do we still, consciously or unconsciously, make judgments about people of color based on the shade of their skin? Do light-skinned Blacks receive preferential treatment regarding employment and economic opportunity over dark-skinned people in Columbia? Are dark-skinned people more likely to be imprisoned and jailed over their lighter-skinned counterparts? Do white and Black churches practice colorism when it comes to diversity and inclusion of potential members?
These are questions I am very interested in receiving feedback about. If you have a comment or experience you would like to share concerning colorism, I would appreciate hearing from you. Send comments by email to johnstonlc@missouri.edu.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.