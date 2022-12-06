“While colorism is decisively extinct in the modern Black church, its remnants remain. Part of the idea of whiteness as purity, holiness and innocence also has implications of sexuality. Whiteness or, in the case of Black folks, lightness is piety, demure and subdued behavior. Blackness beyond that of a paper bag is associated with promiscuity, Sapphire-stereotype and evil. Essentially, whiteness is sanctified while Blackness is demonized.”

From the website Colorism at the Cross

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you