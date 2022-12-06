“While colorism is decisively extinct in the modern Black church, its remnants remain. Part of the idea of whiteness as purity, holiness and innocence also has implications of sexuality. Whiteness or, in the case of Black folks, lightness is piety, demure and subdued behavior. Blackness beyond that of a paper bag is associated with promiscuity, Sapphire-stereotype and evil. Essentially, whiteness is sanctified while Blackness is demonized.”
Most of you are aware that I am engaged in a research project on colorism and Protestant Christianity in the United States. The project is an examination of the effects of colorism on both the Black and White Protestant Christian Church within the U.S. context. It has been an interesting process to say the least.
Colorism is the implicit and explicit bias toward white and light skin. It is well documented that colorism has affected every socially constructed institution in the U.S. It has affected who gets the bank loan, who goes to prison, who is employed, who is married and who isn’t. The question that has been unexamined is how has colorism affected the Protestant Christian churches in the U.S.?
Christmas is an example of the effects of colorism on Christianity. For a long time, I have agreed with my Jamaican friends that Santa Claus was a Black man. However, what about within the context of Christian religiosity? In both the Black and white church, we are too often greeted by a white Jesus, white shepherds, white angels and on and on. We all know that Yeshua (Jesus), Mary and Joseph were people of color — not blond haired, blue-eyed Europeans. The fact that we are still plagued with this white, Western, European, Anglo-American lie is proof positive that colorism is still with us within Christendom.
One might ask, what difference does it make? The difference it makes is this and other forms of colorism within Christianity perpetuate white supremacy. If all things good and holy are white and all things evil and perverse are black, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what that says about people of color. It purports a false and damaging concept that whiter and lighter is better.
One Christian lady said to me that my research project was just airing “dirty laundry and causing trouble.” Reflecting on that notion, my response is simply this: You cannot clean up what is dirty if you don’t air it. All of us, in the sentiment of John Lewis, need to cause “good trouble” sometimes. If investigating colorism and Christianity is airing our dirty laundry and causing trouble, then I am convinced that I have embarked upon an important mission.
I want to thank the many people and churches that have financially supported my research project. Progressive and conservative churches and individuals realize that if we are going to be serious about dismantling racism in this society, we must tackle colorism as well. If you are Christian, think about what you are presenting with your Christmas decorations. Are you suggesting that all of us are part of the universal love of the season, or only those who are “white and bright”?
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
