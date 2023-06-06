Dark skin is not a crime.
Light skin is not a prize.
— Anan$i
By virtue of living in a racist world non-Black people are raised to be anti-Black.
We are all taught that lighter is better.
Poet Rupi Kaur, “Home Body”
Many of you are aware that I am conducting a research project titled “Colorism and Christianity.” In a column from May 2022, I discussed that colorism is a form of racism that preferences light skin over dark skin. This bias permeates every social construct in America, and around the world.
Colorism is not just an American problem; it is a phenomenon that affects all people of color in all societies. It is, however, particularly devastating in the U.S. context.
Colorism influences who gets imprisoned, who gets the loan for a house, who is employed, where people live and their access to resources, who is chosen for marriage and who is not. Colorism affects us all in substantial ways. These facts are well documented. What has not been investigated in a serious manner is how Christianity has perpetuated or confronted colorism in the past and whether it continues to do so in the present. Such is my research.
Phase two of my project is now underway. For the summer I will be interviewing local area church members, historically Black and white, regarding the issue of colorism. In the next two weeks I will be interviewing the leadership and laity of Fifth Street Christian Church and Second Christian Church of Fulton. Both congregations are historically Black. I hope that in the coming weeks to interview historically white First Christian Church of Columbia, and First Christian Church of Fulton. I also want to interview these churches in Columbia: First Presbyterian Church, Calvary Episcopal Church, Columbia, Missouri United Methodist Church, St. Luke United Methodist, First Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church.
Each of these churches are the “pillar” Protestant Christian churches of Columbia. They are historically white and Black, and it will be interesting to see how they perceive the influence of colorism here in “little Dixie.” At some point I would also love to engage the Crossing Church in this conversation.
Please note that the focus of this project is Protestant Christianity and not Christianity as a whole. I will engage in a research project on colorism and Roman Catholicism next, but for now the research focuses on Protestant Christianity. Protestant Christianity is the No. 1 religious expression of Black people in America and mid-Missouri. It was the Baptists, Episcopalians, Methodists, Presbyterians and Disciples of Christ who were the most active is “converting” enslaved Africans in America. This point is true in Columbia and Mid-Missouri.
I suggest that most African Americans in Columbia that practice the Christian religion are of one of the above groups. So, it makes logical sense to initially interview these church congregations to hear the story of colorism both past and present. I hope the forementioned churches will agree to be interviewed.
Why is this work important? It is another way of addressing the evils of racism. Unless we dismantle racism in all its forms, including colorism, we will be continually plagued by its power.
If you are part of a Protestant Christian church and wish to participate in this project, please contact me via the Missourian. The more the merrier.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.