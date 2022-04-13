Congratulations to new Mayor-elect Barbara Buffaloe.
After a day or so of contemplation, it dawned upon Yours Truly that Columbians had actually chosen a political leader who is altogether fitting for the ethos of a large swath of town.
It’s the government the people want, and they deserve it.
To be expected from the mayoral bully pulpit, many a green-sounding proposal is due to come down the pike. Maybe an accelerated push for non-carbon energy requirements, or another round of flowery language about fixing the buses. And, housing proposals on the edges of town should expect greater scrutiny.
Some of this will be controversial, but if proposed as moderate updates, these ideas could potentially gain wide support. So, here are some ideas about how “green nicks” and free-market boosters can come together on to fix things.
I recall chatting with Barbara more than once on community radio station KOPN during her tenure as sustainability manger. She explored how prudent investments in energy efficiency in city buildings inarguably make sense ecologically and financially. I bet the savings easily covered her salary.
Now, as the trash wars wage on, whether the end game is bags or roll carts, we can continue the “pay as you throw” mantra that incentivizes waste reduction.
It’s just fair that those who produce more trash pay more than those who produce less. Even if roll carts come to fruition, different sizes of carts could be issued, so those who take a bigger cart pay higher rates. Market pricing in the way of smart user-based fees can work to meet multiple priorities.
The city already has tiered pricing for storm water utility fees, with larger commercial properties paying more. This isn’t spiteful to owners of pavement, it’s just that impervious surfaces cause more runoff.
Without getting too nitpicky, perhaps rates could be adjusted to measure larger parking lots and lower residential households’ rates. Stormwater rate discounts for voluntary rain gardens or replacing asphalt with permeable paving stones would further put these concerns on people’s radar.
The new mayor has prioritized efficient transit, so expect yet another crack at fixing the bus system. But, while the momentum gazes upon car-sparse European cities for inspiration, we should also equally plug into ideas from Silicon Valley.
What works in other college towns is linking up with students, a natural customer base, which former Mayor Bob McDavid was unable to pull off.
The state Legislature could help us out, too, by allowing the city transit and school buses to share resources, especially for high schoolers, an idea outgoing Mayor Brian Treece opposed.
What has worked here is the “Gold” East/West route and the “Black” North/South route. Other suburban quadrants of town haven’t been so lucky. The city could beef up the core routes that attract riders, running those buses more often and for extended days and hours. Then, explore a Uber-type voucher system where anybody can call a ride on demand, at city-subsidized rates to reach literally every other corner of town.
An academic research town like Columbia could potentially have the highest-performing transit system of any Midwestern small city.
A push to accelerate the city’s long-term renewable energy targets is afoot, with a citizen petition in the works to propose 100% green energy by 2030 — eight short years from now, presumably without cost increase constraints.
Let’s first embrace the vision of empowering any individual city electric utility customer to satisfy their desire to use all green energy. Other utilities, such as Boone Electric Cooperative already have a “Renewable Choice” checkbox, directing the utility to buy all of the electrons that customer uses from green-sources.
Also, we need more publicity about resources available to help local residents with their own solar/wind installation. Perhaps a dedicated ombudsperson to actively market existing renewable opportunities to locals is in order; consider paying them a commission based on renewable megawatt hours they help bring online. We should put smart incentives to work.
I know a local business owner who covered the roof of his office building with a solar array. He had discovered, via his tax accountant, that there were programs available to make the investment back in just a few short years, thus he determined the project was a total no-brainer.
Environmental advancements don’t have to be extreme or require political force, where promoters feel they win and others feel like they lose. Most people are cool with recycling, it’s generally logical to pay for more the more you use of a service or resource, and everybody likes a lower electric bill.
By getting creative, many a win-win consensus is possible. Even while riding the current political winds, we can find solutions that are politically and financially sustainable, too.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.