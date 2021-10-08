Even if there had not been COVID-19 in spring 2020, Columbia’s three major homeless service organizations — Loaves and Fishes, Room at the Inn and Turning Point — were at near capacity and deserving of better facilities to serve high-risk citizens.
It is remarkable what volunteers, with minimal resources and space, have accomplished over the past decade in providing a day center, at least one meal a day and a seasonal safe and warm nighttime shelter. In addition, there are many other organizations, such as Love Columbia, Harbor House, True North, Rainbow House, Welcome Home and many churches and private organizations, helping people in crisis stabilize their lives. Resources and leadership are what is needed to better serve Columbia’s needs.
The Columbia City Council will have an opportunity to allocate resources and provide leadership when it decides how to spend $25 million of the American Rescue Plan Act. While there are competing uses of the one-time funds, some portion should be used to establish a long-term center for homeless and low-income housing services.
Part of the challenge facing the City Council is conducting a quality discussion of homelessness and housing problems. There are so many government entities, church and nonprofit agencies and programs — each with their own directors and advocates — that it is impossible to see the full picture linking Columbia’s lack of affordable housing and mental health services with low economic opportunity due to poor job skills and personal problems.
CoMo needs a homeless/housing czar, a point person, with the responsibility to prepare a plan — a proposal — for City Council to consider for the development of the Opportunity Center, a term I attribute to Mayor Brian Treece, that serves as a hub. This center could also house job training programs, mental health services, low-income housing, transitional housing, along with a homeless shelter and a soup kitchen.
The mayor and the city manager should select this person from the leadership of current Columbia housing or health departments. I know they are busy, but they can call on their staff to assist them. Service providers and the Voluntary Action Center can provide programmatic information, but a central facility, the Opportunity Center, needs to be a responsibility of the city.
There has been discussion, for more than seven years that I know of, among social service providers and church organizations about how to address the needs of the homeless. For one reason or another, there has been little action.
The American Rescue Plan Act’s $25 million provides an opportunity for funding, but City Council’s decision process provides an opportunity for Columbia to better understand the homeless and housing problem and reconsider how the maze of local service providers is performing. Local governments across the country face the same low income-high rent problems we do.
“Homeless” is an ambiguous descriptor. “Unsheltered” is not much better. Officially, there are about 250 “unsheltered individuals” in the Columbia area. I speculate there are more than 2,000 people, with at least 200 being K-12 students, in CoMo who have “sub-par” sleeping arrangements.
People become “homeless” for a variety of reasons, such as medical, addiction, family instability, criminal history, disabilities and economic dislocation — but housing needs are usually a common trait.
People’s experiences are unique. I’ve met a 70ish-year-old woman who was “kicked out by her daughter” and had a carload of possessions but nothing to eat. I’ve met 50-year-old women who had been passing through Columbia when her car was rear-ended and totaled on an I-70 ramp and the other driver had no insurance, so the women became truly homeless and poor. There are certainly people addicted to alcohol and drugs on the streets. There are certainly people with mental states that I don’t understand that result in their lives being unstable and unpredictable. There are people working low-income jobs that can’t provide a suitable diet for themselves and their children. There are young people, middle-aged people, older people whose living situations drastically change, and who need shelter immediately and help finding stable housing.
Columbia needs a facility that can reliably provide shelter, food, daily support services, a helping hand, necessary information and a first step toward medical and addiction rehabilitation. The city should own the physical facilities, not the service providers, because the future is uncertain. The organizations might change, other social needs may arise. The city will be here forever.
The Opportunity Center, of which a homeless facility would be one part, should be in a welcoming location with security, located on a bus line with convenient parking for volunteers. The services provided by Turning Point, a day center, require laundry and shower equipment, computers, secure storage, information resources and transportation help. Imagine a facility as big as the ARC and the new Columbia Farmer’s Market pavilion.
The Opportunity Center would arrange with current nonprofits to provide a nighttime shelter for, say, 50 to 75 people, who would provide cots and blankets and hospital-quality laundry services, some hygiene facilities, secure storage, computers, a gathering space, counseling and medical space, plus reasonable supervision and monitoring. A different nonprofit, providing at least one meal a day to more than 100 people, seven days a week, would require a high-grade kitchen facility, like many churches have, and space.
In a separate and pressing decision, City Council should support homeless services for the upcoming winter, because church sites used in previous years are not available due to COVID-19 and its ramifications. However, the City Council should not rush into adopting a short-term solution for long-term problems.
The American Rescue Plan Act’s $25 million provides what may be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to better address our homeless/housing problems. Getting it right is a long-term benefit for the citizens of Columbia.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.