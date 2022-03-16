Missourian readers worth their own salt are getting up to speed on the local election topics for April 5, as your sample ballots are going around.
Other than City Council and school board candidates, there are a couple tax issues on the ballot too. One is a school bond issue and another the internet sales tax for both Boone County at large and Columbia proper.
The use tax is basically the internet sales tax.
We have a sales tax system such that when you buy something at a store, it tacks on an extra sales tax. Comparisons to an income or property tax aside, one aspect of a relatively good tax system is that it is broad based, with a few exceptions, and has a reasonably low rate, so as not to affect consumer behavior much. So, it can raise revenue efficiently without major side effects.
With catalog sales and then online purchases, it got confusing as to which taxing jurisdiction the sale occurred in. Was it where the purchase was delivered or where the seller was located?
So internet sales were mostly exempt. Years ago this wasn’t a big deal, but over time it’s grown into a loophole big enough to drive an Amazon delivery truck through.
The city of Columbia has boo-hoo’ed revenue losses from online sales for years, and it is a lopsided deal for local merchants when their online competition has somewhat of a perennial tax holiday.
Well, through the courts, the Fed and state have it sorted out now, so our local taxing jurisdictions each have to get voter approval to collect internet sales taxes as well.
Those in Columbia will see the county and city portions, which some assume is redundant. I have also heard from people who are confused by the ballot language, which reads: “ ... provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised ... the local use tax shall also be reduced or raised by the same action.”
That is, if sales tax rates go up or down, the internet sales tax will updated likewise.
Our state legislature, ever vigilant for the plight of the taxpayer, rightly observed that this would cause many taxpayers to tax more than they do now and thus debated possible revenue-neutral offsets.
Nonetheless, this is closing an inadvertent tax loophole, which should have been fixed 20 years ago.
The school bond issue, even for a typical tax critic, is like the third rail. It usually passes with 85% yeses. To channel the late P.J. O’Rourke, to question a school tax whatsoever risks being accused of hating schools, little kids — and heck, puppies and rainbows, to boot.
Columbia Public Schools started publishing a tax issue chart years ago, creating a placeholder every two years to bring a tax decision to voters. The chart shows what the district is going to do, when it will be done and how much it will cost.
Each biennial update shows what was passed before and when work got done. It is one of the better public communications pieces I know of and should be copied by governments all over the place.
One pet peeve, though, is the kinda half-truth of this being a “no tax increase” ballot issue.
If you have a car loan that eventually gets paid off, your payment goes away, and your household expenses therefore go down. However, if you then turn around and take out a new loan with the same monthly payment as before, that would indeed be a “no increase.”
In a growing district and community, approving more debt to build is how to keep pace with enrollment. To follow the analogy, if a family pays off the five-passenger vehicle but then has another kid, perhaps they need to buy a minivan now with a new car loan, conveniently structured to keep their ongoing payments level.
Citizens don’t get a vote of confidence or no confidence in the school district at large, but tax issue results are interrupted by public entities as such a surrogate. If ever the community had such concerns, as it did once over a decade ago, voting down a bond issue can serve as a wake-up call that something is off track with the schools.
CPS should also be commended for putting these issues for voters strictly in April when citizens are already engaged with other local election decisions, and the county clerk will be setting up shop to receive voters.
This is unlike the Columbia City Council, which inexcusably plopped the parks tax renewal on voters last November with nothing else on the ballot.
Either way, come April 5, there will likely be just the few and the proud 10-20% of registered voters who even bother to show up for this election.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.