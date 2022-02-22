In six weeks we’ll be voting to fill various local offices including the city’s top job of mayor of Columbia, and campaigns are about to begin in earnest.
Wednesday, an online forum will be held for the five candidates vying for mayor. The forum is hosted by a consortium of Columbia’s environmental groups, so its focus will be the environment. You can stream it live starting at 7 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/CoMoMayorForum.
The forum will help us discern the environmental interests of each candidate through questions posed by the moderator. The question I would most like to see asked is, “Why can’t Columbia be more like Burlington, Vermont, in terms of climate action?”
Burlington and Columbia have many similarities. Both cities serve as hubs to their regional economies and both are educational and medical centers. Just like Columbia, Burlington is home to a state university. Both have a city manager form of government and both have owned and operated their municipal electric utility for over 100 years — Burlington Electric Department and Columbia Water and Light.
When it comes to climate emissions, however, there is no comparison. We both have climate action plans, but even though Columbia’s population is three times larger than Burlington’s we emit almost six times the carbon that they do. It means that each of us in Columbia emits twice the carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2eq) than Burlington residents do each year.
So what is it about Burlington that is so different from Columbia when it comes to climate consciousness? Let’s start with the $20 million net zero bond issue that Burlington passed in December. It passed with a 70% plurality. That money is to be dedicated to getting the entire community to zero carbon emissions by 2030, and the expected increase in electric rates is zero.
To be clear, this is not just the utility producing zero emissions by 2030 — Burlington Electric Department is already producing 100% of its electricity from renewables. It is a zero-emission goal for the whole community, including transportation, heating needs and expanded use of the electric utility. Incentives to get the community to switch to zero carbon lifestyles are funded through the bond issue but without a rate increase by the electric utility.
Burlington already has its roadmap of how to do this, through a commissioned study “Roadmap to Net Zero,” completed in 2019.
The roadmap includes lots of incentives (think rebates) to encourage customers to adopt a zero-carbon lifestyle — such as for appliances, power tools, electric bikes and cars, building heating systems, lawn equipment, kitchen cooking and even clothes dryers.
The net zero bond also includes big ticket items, such as changing diesel motors to bio-diesel and using waste heat to create a district heating system that can heat the town’s hospital. Accomplishing all this, however, did not happen overnight.
In a paper presented to the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy in 2018, James Gibbons, director of policy and planning for Burlington Electric Department and with three others tell the story of the evolution of energy programming including several milestone accomplishments over the past 30 years.
One of the milestones, met in 2014, was for the department to become one of the first utilities in the country to cover 100% of its energy loads with renewables. This was achieved using a complete accounting of its energy portfolio. This is in contrast to the calculations performed by Columbia Water and Light, which do not include the entire portfolio of energy purchases, disregarding the nearly one million megawatt hours of electricity that are purchased from coal plants each year.
It took Burlington’s electric department 15 years to get to that 100% mark, having started in 1999. By then, however, they already had 10 years of experience with energy efficiency programs because they’d passed an $11 million dollar “energy conservation bond.”
The total Burlington Electric Department’s electric load today is 4.5% less than what it was when the programs started 30 years ago. In comparison, electric loads in the rest of the country, including those in Columbia, have grown by over 25%.
What this points to is that Burlington did something right back in the 1980s. That also happens to be when Bernie Sanders was the mayor of Burlington. During his time as mayor, the city developed the energy conservation bond concept, leading to its passage in his last year in office.
Sanders has been known for caring about “the little guy” and working families. It is a political philosophy fits with energy efficiency and conservation in many ways. It is the same type of mayor we should be looking for in Columbia.
Admittedly, Sanders only helped start the energy movement in Burlington. Subsequent mayors, like today’s mayor Miro Weinberger, have added greatly to its successful evolution. Their lineage and combined efforts shows what a people-first philosophy can do in terms of clean energy.
Columbia Water and Light’s energy efficiency programs have also been around for 30 years, but have lacked the top-down leadership who would be willing to leverage political capital to make meaningful progress. At the mayoral and city council level, we have been missing the big thinking that is focused on people.
As I watch the mayor’s forum Wednesday night, I’ll be looking for someone who can make be believe he or she will act on climate.
Time is not on our side. Columbia’s climate action plan was finished almost three years ago, but the actions it calls for have been too slow to develop or not started at all. The lesson learned from Burlington is that it takes someone at the top to champion this work, and we need that someone now.