To change the trajectory of global warming we have to act soon. That was the takeaway from a climate simulation demonstration hosted by George Lauer and the Citizens Climate Lobby in Jefferson City last week.
The simulator software, called En-Road, was developed by MIT to show how global warming can be mitigated. Though it uses the same climate fundamentals that international climate scientists use with in their supercomputers to predict temperature outcomes, the En-Road software is much less complex and can even work on your computer at home. The simulator is fun and informative, free to use, and readily available for you to try out.
Once there, you’ll see what it takes to keep global temperature to a manageable level. The default mode predicts a 6.5 degrees Fahrenheit increase by the year 2100, that is compared to temperatures in 1850, which is when our human-caused global warming began. Climate scientists urge us to limit temperature increases to no more than 2.7 F to 3.6 F above 1850 levels. Since we have already experienced 2.3 degrees of rise we have very little wiggle room left. There are 18 different variables that you can modify, so you’ll certainly be able to find a combination of strategies to save the planet.
However, after you’ve solved the technical questions of what to do, the next step is to muster the political, economic, and practical will to implement the solutions. The simulator doesn’t give us those answers.
An example of one policy approach surfaced earlier this month when Columbia City Council received a petition with over 2,000 signatures calling for Water and Light to purchase 100% renewable energy by 2030. It certainly is a well-intended measure, but is mistakenly based on the assumption that building extra solar and wind energy facilities will push coal plants into a less competitive position in the energy markets and thereby drive them into extinction. Unfortunately, it’s not that easy.
Earlier this spring, at the 16th convening of Columbia Water and Light’s Advancing Renewables in Missouri conference, Daniel Hall of American Clean Energy Association said that the grid operator for our region, Mid-Continent Independent System Operator, is already swamped with requests for over 150 gigawatts of new solar and wind plants. He added that the task of keeping grid operations stable, while adding all these new intermittent energy sources, is creating a congestion in the permitting queue. The result is that new interconnection requests are now taking three years or more just to receive permission to begin the process.
Obviously, there needs to be another approach besides waiting three years just to see if you can add another solar or wind farm to the grid. For those who would like to see us embark on a renewable energy approach much sooner, the answer could be community solar.
Community solar is a generic term for utility affiliated programs where dedicated solar facilities, built away from homes or businesses, produce solar energy that is then credited to subscribing electric customers. These customers pay fees and receive benefits from the solar production in the form of credits to their monthly bill. The advantage of such programs is that it opens the possibility of solar energy to all customers, including renters or homeowners who may not have access to the sun. Well-designed community solar programs can even provide some price stability, like rooftop solar does, dampening future energy price increases. They can also be structured in an equitable fashion that allows participation by all ranges of income levels.
At the Advancing Renewables Conference this spring, two successful utility community solar projects were discussed. Florida Power and Light talked about their Solar Together program, the biggest and perhaps most successful program in the country. Ameren also presented its community solar program which has been growing in Missouri. Both programs are still in the growth stage but nevertheless show success with customer satisfaction, credited to the fact that they both listened to the needs of customers first, before setting their operational guidelines.
Columbia Water and Light has been promising a community solar program for Columbia for quite a while now. In 2019, the utility considered unveiling an upcoming community solar program, but plans have stalled. This may be an advantage because the lessons from other utilities in the interim may provide Columbia with ideas to improve its program’s chances of success.
Community solar projects have inherent advantages, such as becoming operational more quickly than large-scale merchant solar projects can. They can also be sited in areas of the distribution system that have high loads, helping to relieve the electric infrastructure there.
Nor does the utility have to do the building and subscription sign-ups. Some community solar programs allow third-party solar installers to handle the construction and sign-ups. That then allows the utility to focus on delivering energy from point A to point B, and receive compensation for just that service. In Jefferson City this past legislative session, a provision allowing such third-party community solar installations was part of a proposed senate bill that did not get passed, but did get redirected to a proposed task force that may take it up later this year.
Columbia has not gotten on the community solar stage yet, but it is time to move forward. A Columbia Community Solar program should be brought forward for public discussion. You can help make that happen, not by signing a petition, but by just dropping a note to your council representative. It may not be an action called for in the En-Road simulator, but sometimes talking to your city council member is the best way to get things done.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He currently serves on Columbia’s Water and Light Board and writes a monthly column for the Missourian.