“We need every ounce of solar energy we can get,” I said to myself earlier this month. It was a rare sunny January afternoon and I was outside, looking at my rooftop solar panels, when a neighbor who was out for a walk stopped and struck up a conversation.
She asked about the solar system, how my wife and I liked it and how it has performed over the past couple of years. It was an easy distraction as I always enjoy discussing our solar system. The neighbor showed her interest in solar as well. “We’d like to put panels on our house, too,” she said, “but we have so many trees.” Then she added, “Isn’t there a city program where you can sign up for solar energy even if you don’t have it on your roof?”
“A community solar program would do that,” I said. “We should have one in Columbia already, but for whatever reason it’s still not here.”
For a long time I have thought that a well-structured community solar program would flourish in Columbia, and it could be a big boost to our local transition to clean energy.
Community solar is simple to understand. It’s a program offering solar energy to electric customers who want to enjoy the benefits of owning solar but are unable or unwilling to install panels on their roof. There are a lot of people, both in Columbia and throughout the nation, who are unable to install solar on their roof. Renters, for instance, are obviously unable. Homeowners, too, can find themselves unable to install solar systems. Like my neighbor’s example with trees, or in other cases where houses may have poor orientation to capture sunlight, or for many other valid reasons, the number of people unable to install solar on their home is quite large. The National Community Solar Partnership (NCCP) says that more than half the people in our country are in a situation that does not allow them to install solar on their roof.
Community solar programs can help overcome those situations by providing alternate ways to hook up with solar energy. The growth of such programs is testament to their success. According to “Sharing the Sun,” a report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the number of community solar programs has grown substantially since 2010. Currently there are over 2,000 active community solar programs throughout the country, including several in Missouri. Some have had more success than others, which may hold the key to the success of a future program in Columbia, if it applies the lessons of what worked and what didn’t with the other programs.
Several lessons are worth pointing to, but the first is to talk to potential customers as part of program design to find out what they want. Community solar programs are driven by satisfied customers so having their feedback is essential. Marketing and market research should be an integral part of the development strategy before any community solar project moves forward.
Another important concept is to design a community solar program that can mimic the ownership benefits from a rooftop solar system while minimizing the drawbacks. In particular, a community solar program should keep energy costs from increasing for their subscribers once they subscribe. Rooftop solar owners, for instance, only have to pay once for solar energy. Once installed, that one flat cost keeps energy costs stable for the next 20 to 25 years. A good community solar program should emulate that.
In Missouri, Ameren offers a community solar program that keeps a portion of subscriber rates stable for 25 years. Their program promises to keep the electric generation portion of costs from increasing over that time. It does allow, however, for the distribution and delivery portions of the bill to change, with normal periodic rate adjustments. Since it is the energy portion of the bill that can fluctuate due to volatile weather events, this would help dampen the creep rate in subscriber’s electricity prices.
Economics aside, community solar participants also want to be part of the climate change solution. They want to turn on a light bulb knowing that their community solar subscription is at least offsetting fossil fuel use somewhere. This means community solar programs should be based on new solar fields, ones that are dedicated from the outset to the community solar program, and not from pre-existing solar fields.
Probably the best method for encouraging a vibrant community solar program is to create a competitive marketplace for potential subscribers. Competition can be created when multiple solar developers are allowed to engage with subscribers, not just utilities. Currently, the common approach for most programs is for the utility to create and run the program. This means it is a one-offer program that customers can take or leave on a voluntary basis.
We certainly do need all the solar energy we can get, and community solar is one way to get there. In Columbia, with its municipally-owned utility, we should not only expect a community solar program, but it should be one that is responsive to the needs and desires of the community. The Water and Light Board, the Columbia City Council and the public should all be asking some hard questions about when we are going to see a community solar program here. More than being called community solar, it could be a program that is community solar.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He writes a monthly column for the Missourian.
