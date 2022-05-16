Tucked behind MU’s Mumford Hall at the corner of University Avenue and Hitt Street is Mizzou Botanic Garden’s (MUBG) Aesculus collection, a genus that includes 20 species of woody flowering shrubs and trees. Those native to this country are commonly known as buckeyes. European natives are called horse chestnuts.
Aesculus species vary in size and growth habit from spready shrubs to towering shade trees. All have handsome foliage consisting of five to nine large palm-shaped compound leaves and gorgeous panicles of tubular blooms that appear in spring and early summer. They do well in partial shade and are tolerant of different soil conditions, but they prefer moist soils. They are susceptible to leaf scorch in hot, dry weather.
True chestnuts, which are in the beech family, are edible. Horse chestnuts and buckeyes are in the soapberry family and are poisonous. You should not eat buckeyes, and neither should your horse. However, buckeyes are considered a good luck talisman. Legend has it that carrying one in your pocket will increase your fortune.
In 2014, a Miami casino bought 5,000 buckeyes to use as a give-away gimmick to gamblers. They went through them in a week and ended the event after giving away 40,000 buckeyes and causing an area buckeye shortage.
In Great Britain, buckeyes are known as conkers. Historically, a game of the same name is played that involves drilling a hole in a horse chestnut, threading a piece of string though and knotting it at one end. The game’s premise is to strike the opponent’s conker and break it. The World Conker Championships, a charity fundraiser held annually since 1965, will be held on Oct. 9 in Southwick, North Hamptonshire.
Four of the Aesculus in Mizzou Botanic Garden’s collection are on its Memorial Union Loop Tree Trail, trees four to seven, listed in order below. Three others described below also grow in that area.
Ohio buckeye (Aesculus glabra) is a 20- to 40-foot native. Its greenish-yellow flowers appear in mid-spring and fall foliage is a yellow color sometimes exhibiting shades of orange and red. The outer casing of its shiny dark brown fruits — buckeyes — are covered with warty spines.
European horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum) grows 50 to 75 feet and is native to the Balkan region. One of the larger Aesculus species, it has long been used in grand landscapes. Large white flower panicles are very showy in the spring; fall color is a lackluster yellow. Fruits are covered in a spiny casing.
Red horse chestnut (Aesculus x carnea) is a 30- to 40-foot hybrid of horse chestnut and red buckeye discovered in Europe in 1812. Fall foliage is nothing special but its gorgeous, upright panicles of red/rose-colored flowers appearing in early spring make this a popular and landscape-worthy ornamental tree.
Red buckeye (Aesculus pavia) is a Missouri native species that grows 12 to 15 feet and produces striking, large panicles of red-orange flowers in spring that are highly favored by ruby-throated hummingbirds. The red buckeye’s lustrous foliage also is considered the most handsome of the native buckeyes.
Yellow buckeye (Aesculus flava) is the largest of the native buckeyes, growing 50 to 75 feet and occasionally reaching 90 feet. Its dense growth, yellow spring flowers, and yellow-orange fall color make this one of the most attractive of all the buckeyes and a great ornamental shade tree.
Painted buckeye (Aesculus sylvatica) is a native understory tree. It grows to a height of 6 to 15 feet and can be a multi-stemmed or a single-trunk specimen. Leaves may be a burgundy-red color in early spring before turning to yellow-green above and green beneath. It blooms in spring with yellow, cream or red flowers.
Bottlebrush buckeye (Aesculus Parviflora) is an 8- to 12-foot native shrub that grows well in shady locations with a multi-stemmed, suckering growth habit. White flowers appear in mid-summer, and the tree’s fall foliage is a warm yellow. It is attractive as both a specimen plant and as a shrub border. In his tree encyclopedia, “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs” (1997), horticulturist Michael Dirr notes the bottlebrush is “truly one of the best native shrubs for late spring or early summer flower.” He said he has mentioned this award-winning species in 90% of the garden talks he has given.
Consider an Aesculus — or another tree — for your landscape. Research shows trees can cool cities by up to 10 degrees, helping combat the urban heat island effect and sequester carbon. They also clean the air and result in higher feelings of well-being for those living in their shade.
Jan Wiese-Fales writes about the Mizzou Botanic Garden. Her columns appear twice monthly in the Missourian.