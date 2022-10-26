With much attention focused on high-profile candidates, this November’s ballot also presents voters with five questions concerning our Missouri Constitution.
Asking around in recent weeks, many citizens seem to be unaware of this, or maybe have at least heard of the one about marijuana.
Amending the Constitution is a big deal. Changing the framework of state government should be well-considered, focus on a single topic a time and leave the many details to the legislature to change with the times.
Amendment 1: Treasurer can invest in municipal bonds
Allowing state reserve funds to be invested in highly rated Municipal bonds, such as debt from public schools and water districts is a no brainer.
Amendment 5: National Guard
Ditto with No. 5, another non-controversial topic of moving the Missouri National Guard from under the Department of Public Safety into its own department. In an emergency, it makes sense for this disaster response unit to report directly to the governor, which most people likely assume was already the case.
Amendment 3: decriminalize marijuana
The public discussion on this topic has mostly matured past the perineal platitudes about the war on pot, but those against cannabis are going to vote no on this regardless.
The bulk of Missourians seem to be for opening up marijuana on personal freedom grounds, if not reluctant pragmatism that’s it’s happening sooner or later, so we might as well legalize it the right way. However, painful it is to conclude, Amendment 3 tragically accomplishes neither.
This monstrosity creates a government-enforced marijuana cartel, favoring those already in on the existing medical marijuana cartel. Remember that since medical marijuana passed, it turns out the third party license reviewing agency is a black box that doesn’t disclose why some applicants got approved and most didn’t.
The petition document is 38 pages long, with many details about the tax rate, where the revenue goes, etc. Such details should not be hard-coded in the state Constitution. It is not right for a special interest group, bankrolled with millions of dollars to promote their wish list of goodies, be plopped on voters without discussion or debate.
We are not and should not continue down the road of a California-style direct democracy. A great bill was making it through Missouri House this spring, which would have been a lot better. However snarky we can get about how sausage is made in the Capitol, the legislative process is superior, where discussion and debate can fine-tune solutions.
Amendment 4 - Don’t defund (the KC) police
To require a minimum local police funding seems both simple and complicated. Many voters will not get past their bias toward defunding the police — a no vote on this one — or back the blue — a yes, so end of story for the gross public discussion.
If possible to zoom out, the issue of local control is a concern, having the state constitution dictate minimum police funding on a municipality.
However, proponents are quick to reply: Worry not, as this would only apply to Kansas City proper. The western metropolis is not spelled out on the sample ballot, but is indirectly pointed to as Missouri’s only “police force established by a state board of police commissioners.”
The very liberal mayor there favors police defunding, but since a very conservative state senator from the area doesn’t like that, here Amendment 5 is for us all.
What’s not on your ballot is whether Kansas City’s police should still be controlled by state government. Nor is there an adequate public discussion about whether a municipality did intentionally retract its police, what responsibility state government would have to step in and provide replacement public safety services. Nor is there talk about the constitutional function of the county sheriff as the primary law enforcement officer, and how that office fundamentally differs from a police chief.
Constitutional Convention anyone?
Lastly, our current state Constitution requires that every 20 years voters are asked it there’s any desire to form a group to update it. It could be a darn good idea to clean up some items and update this document for 21st century life.
However, constitutional advocate Ron Calzone is skeptical. In an online video via his grassroots advocacy group Missouri First, he lays out concerns how big money special interests of various sorts could hijack the process, against the general welfare of the people.
There is a separate tea party-type movement nationally known as the “Convention of States Project,” aimed at cleaning up the U.S. Constitution with ideas such as a Balanced Budget Amendment or congressional term limits.
What a sad commentary, however realistic, that we the people are not on the same page and that nobody trusts one another to openly consider what government we actually want anymore.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.