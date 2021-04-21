This letters concerns the news article about trash pickup that appeared in the Missourian on April 11.
It should not be a surprise that other cities have elected to stay out of the business of waste collection. There are various situations where private enterprise can do a job more efficiently than can government, often at the same cost.
No trash collection system is without some drawbacks. In large part this is because of differing physical conditions under which trash must be collected.
Like some others who have made comments concerning this matter, I came to my present location having lived in Columbia. Here in Ankeny, there is no choice but the cart system — in the core city, in all the incorporated suburbs and even in unincorporated ares within the county. Collection is franchised to independent contractors.
The cart system has come into being in more and more locations in the U.S. If you should subsequently move from Columbia, be prepared for having carts.
Disclosure: I have long held equity (stock) in the national firm “Waste Management,” which is also a major recycler.
Ellis Smith is a former Columbia resident who now lives in Ankeny, Iowa.