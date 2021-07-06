It is rumored on the street that the Columbia Police Department is facing a crisis in staffing. The word is that the police department is understaffed, which creates various problems: over-worked officers, low morale, higher possibilities of conflict between patrol officers and the community, etc.
If the rumors are true, then Columbia is in a dangerous situation.
Preliminarily, let me state that I am not anti-police; I am anti-police brutality. Too many people, and particularly people of color, have been the victims of police brutality. Yet, policing is needed. The absence of a professional, well-trained police department easily breeds vigilantism. And that is something none of us want.
I do want, however, a police department that is community oriented. It is impossible to “serve and protect” this community in a responsible manner if you do not know the people you are serving and protecting. Police officers without a community-oriented mindset too easily fall prey to operating by stereotypes and false narratives.
An understaffed police department means that officers will be working longer shifts, which leads to fatigue and heightened irritability. I, for one, do not want an irate exhausted person with a weapon on his/her hip trying to police in this community. If that is not a recipe for disaster, I do not know what is.
Some may ask why don’t we just hire more cops? The problem, from my perspective, is that I do not want just any police officer engaging in policing in this community. We need and desire police officers that are well trained and of good moral character. I want to be able to believe that the officer will not succumb to bias and will interact with the citizens of Columbia like a professional. I do not want Barney Fife of Mayberry fame either.
The second reason we have a shortage is that we do not pay qualified police professionals enough money. Every rational person knows that to be a police officer means you put your life on the line every day. No amount of money is enough for that risk. Yet, we can do better. We can do much better.
So, if the rumors of understaffing within the police department are true, we need to fix the problem. I urge the mayor, City Council, city manager and human resources director to proactively engage in a nationwide recruiting program to bring in qualified police officers to join the ranks of the good police officers we currently have. And yes, I said it, there are some good police officers in the Columbia Police Department.
We need officers who reflect Columbia. We need more female officers and officers of color. We need more openly LGBTAA+ officers because we are a community of LGBT folk. We do not need a Derek Chauvin; we need more officers of integrity.
Let us fix the understaffing problem of the police department for the common good of the City of Columbia.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.