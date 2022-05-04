To establish himself as an ultra-conservative for his possible run for president in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a first-in-the-nation bill establishing the Florida election police to stop election fraud.
Election fraud is an exceedingly rare occurrence, and when caught it is usually only one or two people who had purposely voted twice, voted in the wrong precinct or gave the wrong information to election officials. It is not the widespread election fraud claimed by Trump Republicans and super conservatives.
For the 2020 general election, about 11 million individuals voted in Florida with only 75 referred to law enforcement. Only one person, a Republican, was convicted of false registration. That is not the widespread fraud claimed by DeSantis or the Trumpsters.
To have such widespread fraud, you would need to have hundreds of thousands of people organized in multiple states, acting in such a secretive fashion that absolutely no information is leaked to the press, the opposing party, election officials or law enforcement.
According to CNN, “The new law marks the second major overhaul of Florida’s election laws since the 2020 election — as supporters of Trump clamor for more voting restrictions and changes to election administration ahead of midterm elections.”
This bill, along with new voting restrictions, is nothing more than an intimidation tactic, especially for minority communities who tend to vote Democratic.
Missouri has no 2022 proposed laws to establish an election police force, but that does not mean it can’t happen next year when some members of the GOP super majority want to establish themselves as more conservative than their legislative neighbors to gather votes in 2024.
In the November 2022 election, we may see the “Missouri Changes to Voting Procedures Initiative,” which would change our state constitution as it concerns voting. If passed this proposed constitutional amendment would:
- Eliminate using machines to count and calculate votes.
- Require votes to be counted by hand by the judgment of the human eye.
- Require a state-issued ID or driver’s license to vote.
- Permit early voting no more than 14 days prior to an election.
- Allow observers inside and outside polling stations to take pictures.
- Allow the state General Assembly to adjust or void any vote totals it determines appropriate in presidential elections.
- Create the crime of treason against persons for voter fraud, failure to report results timely and certain poll worker actions.
Now, as you can assume, I have some major objections to this proposal. First and foremost, it establishes an act of voter intimidation by allowing “observers inside and outside polling stations to take pictures.” It would take away the secret ballot that is well established in American law.
Second, the provision that “votes (are) to be counted by hand by the judgment of the human eye … .” There is nothing wrong with the machines that count the votes. Machines are nonpartisan, more accurate and less expensive than the hundreds of volunteers that would be required to count all the ballots. This is especially true if the ballot has multiple issues and candidates to sift through.
You would also have to have volunteers from each of the political parties to tally the votes to make sure that the counts are accurate and nonpartisan in nature.
The proposed amendment would allow “the state General Assembly to adjust or void any vote totals it determines appropriate in presidential elections … .” If this amendment to the state constitution were enacted for the 2020 election, the General Assembly could have voided the votes taken in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia where Biden won. If the election was close, the General Assembly could very well cancel votes wholesale to sway the election to their preferred candidate(s).
Finally, the amendment would “create the crime of treason against persons for voter fraud, failure to report results timely and certain poll worker actions.” Treason against whom, the state and/or the nation? And what are the penalties if convicted of this crime, death by lethal injection, hanging or firing squad?
Missouri’s Republican Legislature would be able to negate votes from minority populations, the LGBTQ+ community and many lower income and elderly people in the Show-Me-State. It would allow the GOP to cancel Democratic votes and the votes of the minority parties. It would intimidate voters not to show up at the polls.
It appears to me that the anti-communist Missouri Republicans want to have a single party running the state, which would look much like the single party governments of China and Russia. Does anyone else see the irony here?
David Rosman is an award- winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.