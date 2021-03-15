While I was in the hospital recovering from COVID-19, a lot of people were keeping me in their thoughts and prayers. It was only when I was discharged from the hospital that I became aware of the many gatherings at which members prayed for me.

This outpouring of support was not only in traditional Christian churches, but also in a Muslim mosque and a Jewish synagogue. Apparently, these well-meaning people were praying that I would not die, which I did not know was a possibility.

Not only was I getting local support, but some enterprising person, who has an enormous database, informed his database of followers of my condition. When I arrived at home and opened my email, it was filled with people — some of which I knew, but most of which I did not — wishing me well and expressing that it was too bad that I had contracted COVID-19.

Then, there were all the cards and letters, some from local people and some far away. I have responded to all those email well-wishers by the same means they contacted me. But, those cards and letters I have laid aside, and those deserve more than an email of “thanks.”

But, I do want to thank all those who prayed for my recovery. I am not much of a praying person, but something led to my recovery from a devastating disease. Apparently, my life was at stake. I didn’t know this, being in a coma or half-coma, while I was in the intensive care unit.

Among the cards and letters from well-wishers was a brusque letter from the supplemental insurance company outlining what the company — and Medicare — had paid. The total was well over $200,000, an amount that was way beyond my ability to pay. Medicare insurance paid the bulk of the bill, about 80%, and the supplemental insurance company paid the rest. As the letter revealed, I owed nothing for an almost 3-month hospital stay and visits from many doctors.

While I had been complaining about the amount my wife and I paid each month for supplemental insurance, it definitely showed its worth. Without it and Medicare, both I and the hospital would have suffered.

For those concerned about my continuing COVID-19-related problems, suffice it to say that I am well on the road to normalcy. The only lingering effect is that my leg muscles are easily tired. Thanks to physical therapists who worked on strengthening my lower body and a self-imposed regimen of walking, I am slowly returning to where I was before COVID-19. While I am not accustomed to a short walk leaving me gasping for breath and this leads to bouts of “poor me,” all in all — I keep reminding myself — in a few months I will be able to walk down to a trout stream and fling artificial dry flies at unsuspecting fish.

Right now, when I take my daily exercise walk, my neighbors who see me give me the thumbs-up. Some stop to talk. Others did not know of my condition until they saw my column in this newspaper.

I end where I began: I wish to thank all of those who prayed for me and wished me well.

