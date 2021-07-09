It’s hard to make sense out of the sudden political storms that developed in the past few months around the words "critical race theory." Critical race theory is an acceptable, but murky, academic term that is politically unnecessary and potentially damaging to its apparent supporters because it gives opponents an easy expression to use to stir voices of white supremacy.
The year since George Floyd’s murder has seen several steps toward racial equality. Increased awareness of racial health disparities, recognition of the need for police reforms and establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday are huge but not sufficient achievements. It is not surprising that there is a conservative backlash with states restricting voting rights and political opponents misusing an academic concept for political gain.
The current flash of political conflict about critical race theory apparently stems from former President Donald Trump’s speeches and executive orders last September aimed at eliminating federal employee diversity training programs. Without Trump, critical race theory would have likely remained an obscure academic concept.
The media, especially the cable media, have not been helpful because they present non-experts who either support “it” or oppose “it” without ever explaining “it.” Additionally, news coverage often uses the expansive expression “critical race theory and/or related concepts.” That doesn’t clarify much.
I doubt that I heard the term "critical race theory" before this past year, although I have been aware of the “critical legal studies movement” and “critical legal theory” since about 1990, when I participated in several seminars with MU law professors. My recollection is that they considered it a minority (in number, not as in ethnic group) “academic” school of thought that probably didn’t have much to do with everyday law practice of contracts, property disputes and criminal trials. Back then, I became aware of the work of the late Harvard professor Derrick Bell, who is often credited as the founder of critical race theory.
There is apparently not a central work or dominant book explicating the premises and conclusions of critical race theory. Instead, there are references to critical race theory as an approach or framework. In social science epistemology, a theory is a statement linking factors that are reasoned to be the cause of a particular behavior or decision. Critical race theory’s roots are in law schools, and now most popular in colleges of education. In political science, my home discipline, the search for a grand theory of any political phenomenon was abandoned in frustration in the 1960s.
“Critical Race Theory” by Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic is a well-cited reference, published in 2017, that identifies three central themes of critical race theory. First, it views racism as “ordinary, not aberrational” and asserts that racism is “the usual way society does business” in America. Second, critical race theory asserts that colorblind notions of equality can only remedy the most blatant forms of racism — e.g., mortgage redlining or refusal to hire minorities — so that such notions, even if well intentioned, cannot eliminate racial inequality. Third, is the view that race is a social construct that has no biological or genetic foundation. Delgado and Stefancic do describe “white privilege” and “white supremacy,” as used by several other authors, but such concepts are not a foundation of critical race theory. Those words belong to political activists stirring the pot for action or are a “strawman” used by radical opponents.
I checked five race-related books that I became aware of in the past year; only one is explicitly connected to critical race theory. That is Bettina Love’s “We Want To Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Academic Freedom.” It reminded me of what we called “radical” social criticism popular in the late 1960s.
Despite her at times inflammatory rhetoric, Love helped me understand what the most important tenet of critical race theory may be: that the heroic landmark decisions of civil rights history, such as the 1954 Supreme Court decision Brown v Board of Education, may not have had the positive impact on Black students and the Black community, as we often assume. Love argues that administrative foot-dragging, narrowing by lower courts and white racist actions prevent giant steps to reduce racial education gaps. Furthermore, the Black community of role models and watchful neighbors surrounding segregated Black schools were eliminated. At first blush this sounds harsh, but isn’t that a succinct summary of well-known racial incidents such as at Central High in Little Rock in 1957, James Meredith at the University of Mississippi in 1962 and white flight in most cities in the 1960s and '70s?
The late Hank Waters, longtime publisher of the Columbia Daily Tribune, probably in the 1990s, was the first person I heard speculate that “desegregating Columbia’s Douglass High School was a mistake.” I was shocked and sympathized with liberal friends who were outraged. Now the critical race theory scholars wonder the same thing.
It would be better if critical race theory were not used in political discussions because it will be reduced to a take-it-or-abuse-it political slogan. If a Black Lives Matter proponent calls for endorsing critical race theory, many supporters, including academic ones, will automatically go along — even when they have no understanding of the term. Conversely, once opponents allege critical race theory is being taught as the ABCs in pre-K, many parents will be alarmed and could be used by politically motivated opponents as puppets. That’s what is happening now in several school districts across America where parents and legislators want to ban the 1619 Project and critical race theory from the curriculum.
While critical race theory literature can contribute to understanding American racial history, it is more likely political activists — pro and con — will prevent that from happening. Rather than half-heartedly engaging in a debate best left to academicians, greater progress will come by making the Juneteenth national holiday an annual celebration of racial progress.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.