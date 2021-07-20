“Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.”
— Yeshua
According to KOMU/NBC, the Missouri legislature’s Joint Committee on Education held a hearing Monday on critical race theory. The Missouri legislative committee’s hearing was on how race and racism is taught in schools, but the hearing lacked testimony from any Black Missourians.
“No Black parents, teachers or scholars testified Monday to the Joint Committee on Education during the invite-only hearing on critical race theory,” the station reported.
While I find this report amazing, it is not surprising that no Black Missourians were invited to testify before the Joint Committee on Education. The committee only wanted to hear one side of the issue.
It seems to me that for the Joint Committee to make the best decisions/recommendation for the good of all Missourians its members need to hear from people of color, particularly Black people. I realize I am employing common sense, but you will remember in my last column I reminded all of us that “common sense ain’t all that common.”
Succinctly, critical race theory is divided into two main components. The first is an analysis of race and how populations in America are racialized. Critical race theory maintains that race is not a biological characteristic but a social construct used to stereotype and dehumanize racialized groups.
Second, critical race theory is an analysis of how systems and institutions perpetuate racism in America. Thus, racism is systemic and institutional. The dismantling of racism is not about how Joe and Suzy like or do not like Juan and Malcolm but instead centers on how the systems and institutions continue to support socio-political and economic disparities in the U.S. context.
Given this simplified explanation, critical race theory demands an examination of the history of America and touches every discipline in academia. This theory affects how we think about history, education, philosophy, religion, sociology, science and medicine.
Most white people who are afraid of critical race theory are for three main reasons.
1. They think that teaching critical race theory will enable people of color to enslave white people like they were enslaved. They think people of color want revenge and that critical race theory justifies such desire. They fact of the matter is that critical race theory is opposed to all forms of oppression and dehumanization. Critical race theory claims that if we know the truth of history, we will stand against all forms of enslavement. The theory affirms the words of Frederick Douglass who said, “Education makes a child unfit for slavery.” If Yeshua is correct, only truth can set us free.
2. They think critical race theory will make white children feel bad. Critical race theory will enable our children to throw off the tyranny of racism and xenophobia and see people of color as allies, kindred and kind. Critical race theory will not further divide us, but begin to unite us as one. That should make all our children feel better.
3. Critical race theory is Marxist and therefore un-American. Critical race theory analyzes all available theoretical notions: democracy, oligarchy, aristocratic systems and, yes, Marxism. However, it is false that critical race theory is a Marxist ideology. Again, the questions for critical race theory are how do we racialize populations, and how do systems and institutions promote oppression or liberation.
I hope the Joint Commission on Education will seek the truth and not allow irrational fear to lead its decisions. There are several well-versed scholars who can articulate critical race theory in a manner that will be understandable. I hope they will invite them to speak. Critical race theory is good for Missouri.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.