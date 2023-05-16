“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”
— Maya Angelou
“What you going to do when death comes creepin’ in the room?”
— lyrics from an African American Spiritual
In the past two months death has taken from me two important people: my 48-year-old daughter, and my 68-year-old nephew who was more like a brother to me. To all of you who expressed to me your condolences and prayers, thank you.
Death has a way of reminding us of what is profoundly important in life. We spend so much time chasing the brass ring: fame, pleasure, success and wealth as if these elusive entities are what make life worth living. They are not.
It is alleged that the German philosopher Edmund Husserl stated that death has a way of setting our priorities in proper order. My experience is that he is right. What then should be our highest priority? I suggest it is cultivating and maintaining relationships.
Too often our egos cause us to forget two vital facts. One thing is certain: Life is short. All of us will have to leave here one day. And so, the relationships we have and can have will only be experienced in this brief lifetime. Therefore, we must make the most of the time we have.
The second fact is that relationships demand work. I wish I had a nickel for every time I heard someone boast, “I’m not letting a relationship change me!” If I did have those nickels, I would be a rich man. The truth of the matter is that relationships demand change and if one is not willing to change, that person does not want a relationship. Relationships progress by change.
What relationships should we cherish? Here are some hints.
- Family. It is so easy to take family relationships for granted. We expect them to always continue in the form of unconditional love. The truth of the matter is that family relationships demand forgiveness, patience and acceptance of the person even if you do not like what they do.
- Friendship. Aristotle suggested that three things make a healthy friendship: we enjoy their company, we affirm and admire some quality or qualities in the other, and the friend is dependable. Talk about a lot of work. Maybe if we paid attention to Aristotle, we would quit deceiving ourselves by thinking our 1,000 “friends” on Facebook are really our friends. To have a friend is to be friendly. I have learned that I have lots of acquaintances, but faithful friends are few. Cherish your friends.
- Ourselves. Like far too many men, I have just started trying to be good to myself. I did not go to the doctor unless I had to go, I thought mental health care was overrated, etc. Now I realize that I must love myself to love others. Gentlemen take care of yourself. Go to the doctor. Be in touch with your whole self. You deserve it.
- Your ultimate reality. I simply say this without explanation or interpretation.
Relationships make life complete. When we love our family, friends, and self rightly even death cannot break the bond of love.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
