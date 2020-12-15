”Just as despair can come to one only from other human beings, hope, too, can be given to one only by other human beings.”
— Elie Wiesel
Preliminarily, I want to thank the many Columbians who demonstrated acts of love and compassion to my wife and I as we battled the coronavirus. Columbians of all kindred and kind prayed, sent words of support, and fed us during this horrible experience with the disease. I am happy to report that we are much better. Recovery from the virus is slow, but we are alive and that is saying a lot.
Several of my friends and colleagues died during our time in quarantine, and yet we are still here. The virus is not a hoax. Over 300,000 Americans has died from COVID-19. It is a serious debilitating virus that affects the body in strange ways. We must take it seriously and practice the safety methods suggested by the scientific/medical experts. If we are diligent now, we may be able to return to old-fashioned holiday celebrations next year. The choice is ours, but I believe in us because I have hope.
With the emergence of the new vaccines on the horizons we have a renewed sense of hope. Vaccination of frontline hospital workers and emergency personnel is scheduled to begin this week in Missouri. Now we have one vaccine. A second may be available next week with FDA approval. A third and fourth vaccine will be, hopefully, available in January. The experts say that we can have a significant number of Americans vaccinated by June or July. That is, of course, if we take the shot.
I am happy to see President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris willing to both take the vaccine and encourage all of us to practice virus safety. How hopeful it is to have a real president again who cares about Americans. I hope Gov. Parson will follow suit and care about Missouri residents. The governor and his wife contracted the virus just like me and my wife. We both survived. We both know how deadly the virus can be to victims. Let us hope that he has freed himself from the Trump-cult and will do what is necessary to protect and safeguard Missouri residents.
The virus does not care if you are Republican or Democrat. The virus simply seeks out whomever it may destroy. While the governor and I are politically in opposition, I believe his experience with the virus will motivate him to do what is right. At least, I hope so.
I have hope that a meaningful stimulus bill will come out of Congress before Christmas. So many of our fellow citizens are in a desperate situation. Many are without food, face possible eviction and have run out of money. While I do not have to face these challenges today, I know what is like to be evicted before Christmas, or to worry if we will have anything to eat, or to have a pocket full of nothing but buttons and lint. I have been at the bottom, so my sense of compassion for my fellow Americans is “deep like the rivers.” Thus, a word to Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jason Smith, Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Ann Wagner and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt: You have embarrassed Missouri residents by supporting the fallacious and counterintuitive Texas court case that attempted to overthrow the fair election of President-elect Joe Biden. You knew better, Republicans support states’ rights. You violated your claim to be a Republican. Stop acting like prostitutes for Pimp Trump and get to work on helping the American people. We need you to pull together a stimulus package that will help not only Missouri residents, but all Americans. You pledged allegiance to the republic and the Constitution, not to a man who wants to be king. Live up to your pledge. Give us hope.
Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa are seasons of hope amid despair. They remind us of how we can be victorious despite the challenges and obstacles we face. Missouri residents hold fast to hope. Hope, love and faith will find a way.