We are being told that a vaccine to fight COVID-19 is on the horizon. Medical experts are saying that vaccines could be available for frontline workers and high-risk citizens by the end of December, and then available to the rest of Americans by the spring.
The experts say the vaccines are 70% to 95% effective, which will make a dramatic change in the way the pandemic has impacted lives and livelihoods. All of this is good news, but I suggest we need to be cautiously optimistic.
According to the major polls, there is a hesitancy within the population to take the vaccines when they are available. Among people of color the hesitancy is grounded in history: too often “medicine” was used to experiment on African Americans. We remember the Tuskegee experiment and, because we do, we come to these vaccines with trepidation.
One of the things that causes anxiety within me and many people I know is the lack of information regarding the side effects of the vaccines. All of us who take medication(s) know that the side effects of many pharmaceuticals can be horrendous. They can be worse than the malady we are attempting to treat. Could the side effects of the vaccines be as bad or worse than the virus? I wonder. I would at least like to know what side effects the medical experts anticipate.
I hope that the emergence of the vaccines will not make us act foolishly. I fear that some Americans will see the vaccines as “miracle” drugs and return to reckless behaviors that will perpetuate the virus. We must still wear masks, practice social distancing and wash our hands. We must avoid large gatherings. As a person who has witnessed and is experiencing the effects of contracting COVID-19, I can emphatically attest that you do not want to get this virus.
I hope the vaccines work. The pandemic has crippled our society in various ways: economically, personally, psychologically and physically. Far too many Americans have been hospitalized. I am glad that President-elect Joe Biden is making the pandemic one of his highest priorities.
Please be safe as we welcome the vaccines. Remember that our behavior will do more than our hope for a miracle drug.