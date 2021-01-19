F or many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many.
— Matthew 24:5, NIV
One of the most disturbing videos I have watched of the insurrection by Trump supporters at the Capitol is the one where a man was hanging a noose on Capitol grounds while others in the mob were in the Capitol invoking the name of God and Jesus to bless their violent and illegal insurgency.
After killing five people and injuring many more all because of a lie, hanging the symbol of lynching on the peoples’ property and then invoking that God bless their rebellion is more than anyone should be able to stomach.
All of us can recall how Christianity has been used to justify oppression, intolerance, racism, sexism, homophobia and the like. History is jam-packed with stories of people who, claiming to be agents of God and Jesus, have committed horrible crimes against humanity. One needs only to think of the Crusades, the enslavement of Africans in America, lynching, the attempted annihilation of indigenous people in the U.S. and around the world, and the repression levied against women and the LGBT community. All these historical events demonstrate how people who claimed to be Christians have been the biggest enemies of humanity. Facts are facts, truth is truth.
However, I want to suggest to you that all these acts are not what it means to be a Christian, and the episode we witnessed at the Capitol was a bastardization of Christianity.
Christianity is about building the beloved community, not about division and disunion. The fundamental prayer of Jesus was “that we might be one.” The mob at the Capitol epitomized the very actions that are antithetical to the fundamental desire of Christianity. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. knew it, and those of us who are trying to be a Christian (a la Maya Angelou) also know it. His Christian faith informed and empowered his social action and his call for civil rights. Christians stand on the side of justice because we know there can be no love where there is no justice.
Christianity is about the affirmation of the human community, not the subjugation by the few. The gangsters who perpetrated the violence at the Capitol were white supremacists. They see Trump as ‘the Messiah” and participate in a lie that has fooled too many. Anyone who supports white supremacy is not a Christian. They are agents of evil.
How can you tell a true Christian from a false Christian? Time and space will not give an opportunity to elucidate the complete picture, but please accept the following: Judge them by the fruit they bear.
If they are agents of reconciliation, if they love those that evil despises, if they feed the hungry and clothe the naked, if they love the environment because it was created “good” and act with compassion and humble grace, they are Christians. If not, they are not.
This writing is not to convince someone to be a Christian. Frankly, I believe other faith practitioners who are not Christians share these characteristics as well. I simply want to inform you that there is a difference between being a Christian and claiming to be a Christian. Before you condemn all Christians for the behavior at the Capitol, please know, they are not us.