The world has changed. COVID-19 has affected America and the world in ways we could not anticipate nor imagine. Coronavirus has changed our interaction, the way we worship and the way we think about our bodies, our environment and our future. The pandemic is for real.
We have become increasingly aware of the disparity between African Americans and the Anglo community about infections and death due to COVID-19.
Nationally more African Americans proportionately have become infected and died as a result of the pandemic than whites. I am curious to know the numbers in Missouri. My fear is that the same will hold true in our state.
Several issues come to the fore regarding the disparity. First, all Americans that suffer with pre-existing medical conditions are at a higher risk of infection and death than those who do not. Suffering with conditions or diseases such as high blood pressure, lupus, diabetes etc., makes us more susceptible to infection from COVID-19. Many African Americans suffer from these conditions.
This medical disparity, however, is directly tied to the economic disparity in America. African Americans lack access to the medical help white America often takes for granted. The cost of pharmaceuticals is outrageous. I know many African Americans who do not receive the medical treatment or medications they should because of cost.
We could have remedied this problem if affordable health care was made available, but our administration’s obsession with President Obama killed what was needed to allow people of color and the poor to have what is necessary to live better, or at least not be so vulnerable to COVID-19. Once again, we are the victims of throwing the baby out with the bath water.
It is amazing to me that so many people are not aware that many of the medical conditions African Americans suffer from are not due to genetics but are due to the environments in which we grew up. We all know that too often corporations drop their chemical waste and pollute the air and water in the areas where black people live.
I wonder how many children who were diagnosed with juvenile asthma really were victims of the waste dumped in their communities; how many other preexisting conditions were exasperated by corporate insensitivity and lack of concern? I hold Flint, Michigan, as an example.
Second, African Americans must seriously observe the social distancing and face-covering mandates. I realize lots of Americans ignore the mandates, but we cannot allow ourselves to copy such foolishness. One of the problems with face-covering is that in many communities, face-covering by black people is seen as suspected criminal activity and not social prevention.
When the surgeon general (a black man) talked about using a bandana as a face-covering I thought to myself, ‘Yeah right, you want black folks to walk in a grocery store or liquor store, or bank with a bandana tied around their face? You must not know where we live. That can get a black person killed in America.’
Like D.L Hughley, my advice to African Americans is not to be surprised if you are treated rudely or suspiciously in the gas station or grocery store because you are black and your face is covered.
Racism doesn’t stop because we are in a pandemic. In the vernacular of many black folks, be “woke” but be safe.
African Americans have always had to care for ourselves. We cannot look to government to protect us. We must protect one another. We can’t use bad religiosity or recklessness to control our action. These are serious times.
While I want all people to make it through this pandemic, I am particularly concerned about black America. Though “this too shall pass,” we must ensure that we survive and survive well. Black America, be “woke.”