This is the most important time for this generation, for this is the age of ‘spin.’
— Dave Chappelle
One of the things I have done to maintain my sanity and spiritual power during this pandemic is watch lots of comedy. I know that laughter is good for the soul and body. I admire good comedians because they are brilliant. They take tragedy and transform it into humor and make us look at ourselves in a critical way without offending our hypersensitivity. While watching Dave Chappelle’s “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” he stated the above excerpt that has arrested my attention: “for this is the age of spin.”
We are living in a time where truth is determined by the narrative(s) that accompanies said truth. The ancient question of ”What is truth?” should cause us to pause and wonder. For example, is truth determined by political agendas, conservative versus progressive socio-economic analyses, racial history and the lot, or is truth determined by subjective feelings and emotions so that now one says, “This is my truth” and not “This is the truth”?
A case in point: Congressman Mike Gallagher R-Wis., joined by his colleague Ed Perlmutter D-Colo., introduced bipartisan legislation to require all medical providers, including insurers and drug companies, to publicly disclose costs for all products, services and procedures. The Transparency in All Health Care Pricing Act of 2019 requires all price disclosures to be available at the point of purchase, in print and online, and include all wholesale, retail, subsidized, discounted or other prices.
I think this is a great idea, but it is dismissed by Democrats and Republicans because of party loyalties. One fact that illustrates the problem is that many young families end up on the verge of bankruptcy simply because they had a baby, or how about the senior who was hospitalized for COVID-19 and, after leaving the hospital, was presented with a bill for $1 million. Should we not support legislation that provides for the common good? But alas, such ideas become the victim of spin.
The pandemic death toll is now more than 120,000 in the U.S. Is it because of more testing, or is it because of new infections? Should monuments of Confederate generals be removed, or should they remain because they are important to American history? Is wearing a mask and observing social distancing a violation of personal freedom, or is it an intelligent response to a pandemic and a sign of moral consideration of fellow Americans? Should one affirm that Black Lives Matter, or is it an affront to white Americans? The current answers to these questions, unfortunately, are grounded in spin.
Americans do not know what to believe. Spin doctors have a way of distorting reality in such a manner that good becomes bad and right looks like wrong. When we rejected the idea of objective truth and purported that truth is the product of subjectivity, we became slaves to spin doctors, who manipulate narratives of distortion and prejudice. The consequences are paramount.
We find ourselves forced into false dichotomies that are destructive to American life. Should we build the economy or protect the health of the citizenry? Should we respect the history of all people of color, or is white, male-dominated history the only important history? Should parents have a right to choose what school their children attend, or should we construct public education in such a manner that schools provide quality education regardless of ZIP code?
Instead of wrestling with the issues as people for a common good, we respond by spin: Democrat or Republican, white or people of color, Christian or non-Christian, male or female, gay or straight and on and on.
Somehow, we must take our minds back and break the seductive power of spin. We must decide to be thinking, rational people or be controlled by the hype. Our future depends on our decision.