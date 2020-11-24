"I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual."
— Henry David Thoreau
Thursday we shall gather with family and friends to give thanks for all the good things we have experienced this year. While Thanksgiving has strong religious and cultural roots, Thanksgiving is celebrated more and more as a secular holiday.
Modern society confronts us with chaos daily. We live hustle-bustle lives, bombarded with demands of various kinds: vocational, personal, economic, social, political, etc. The opportunity to pause, give thanks for who we are and what we have, provides us with the occasion to center ourselves, be humble and bask in the light of love and joy. Even in the midst of a pandemic, we can still be thankful.
I am learning to delight in the little things. A smile from a stranger, an encouraging word from a colleague, the greeting wave of a child, or the embrace from a senior citizen raises my sense of gratitude. I am convinced that if one does not give thanks for the little things in life, one will never appreciate the “big” things.
We live in a materialistic world. We are judged by what we have. Sometimes this same materialism seduces us into an artificial sense of self: I am better if I have more things. The reality is that who we are cannot be measured by our acquisitions or our positions, but by our character. After all, none of us get to keep what we have when we die. We will have to leave it all behind.
I live in an area where I see many homeless people every day. I am surrounded by the working poor who must grind daily just to make ends meet. A cloud of despair hangs over many people, young and older. Circumstance can make one, in the words of Marvin Gaye, “want to holler and throw up both your hands.” And yet there is much for which we must be thankful. Allow me to name just a few.
We can give thanks for family and friends who love us for the right reasons. All of us have haters, but the fact is that we also have people in our lives who truly love and cherish us, and they do so for the right reasons. They recognize that there is something in us and about us that is worthy to be loved.
We can be thankful that we are alive. Life sometimes is hard and frustrating. Yet if we live, we can change our lives. If we are in debt, get rid of it. If we are surrounded by negative people, change acquaintances. Our circumstances need not be our conclusion. You have the power to change your world. And for that be thankful.
We can be thankful for those who are praying for us. I still believe that prayer changes things. I know that I am here because someone prayed for me. I am not just talking about Christian prayer. Muslims, Jewish practitioners, Buddhists and Hindus all pray for the community of humanity. I am grateful for their prayers.
I am grateful for a deep sense of justice, faith, and love. I realize that injustice seems to be winning and common sense is at an all time low. But there are justice warriors among us who are fighting the good fight. My grandmother once stated that she believed that “trouble won’t last always.” My faith affirms her belief, and my sense of love is that all systems and people can and will be transformed for the good. Hope that is seen is not hope. I am thankful that “weeping may endure for a night, but joy will come in the morning.”
As we feast this Thanksgiving Day, let us commit ourselves a perpetual thanksgiving that works within us every day.