“Columbia Morning with David Lile” on KFRU/1400AM radio will be no more as of Feb. 18. It is a loss for our community.
Lile is simply irreplaceable. His pleasant manner, unselfish caring for all of Columbia, depth of knowledge and breadth of interests make him more than an engaging radio interviewer and host — they make him a source of tranquility in what is often a confusing and hurried world.
Lile has worked for KFRU since 1990, broadcasting in its present format for the past 13 years.
“Columbia Morning” is a pleasant, information-rich way to start the day. It’s more than just the news and the weather; it is a community forum that introduces listeners to new ideas and interesting facets of Columbia. Mayor Brian Treece called Lile “the conscience of Columbia.” Many people would agree.
As best as I can remember I’ve done three in-studio interviews and at least five phone interviews with Lile, talked with him several times around town and have seen him numerous times as he emceed community events and political discussions.
He immediately projects a calming tone and displays a knowledge of the subjects that elevates the level of the interview. He asks thoughtful, engaging questions that made being interviewed a learning experience. He clearly does his homework. He makes three hours on air five days a week sound so easy.
I particularly noted one comment he made about his career: “Everything I’ve done at work has been important to me, and I’ve had such great opportunities at work.” That combination of earnestness and humility will return years of job satisfaction after he retires.
I am uncertain about the skills required to host a successful radio show, but Lile’s sense of timing and his organizational abilities must be extraordinary. Doing an in-studio interview I watched the second hand on the big wall clock sweep toward the top of the hour while we conversed about a side topic and just at the last second he went on-air welcoming listeners in.
Lile’s organization of information and ability to multi-task are outstanding. On any one morning he might do a phone interview with a significant national author, chat with a local council member, jibber jabber with the sports guy about the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl III, comment on an article from a national publication, administer a daily “quicky quiz,” read some upcoming local birthdays and engage with a community organization leader about an upcoming event.
Lile’s moderating a League of Women Voters debate, announcing a sporting event or introducing a music concert were equally engaging and informative. His knack for sharing additional information in a timely manner is unmatched. Last fall, he announced the SEC Cross County Championship meet at the new City of Columbia-MU Gans Creek Cross Country Course while blending historical information on the course, the teams and the individual runners with updates on the race, all with style and authority that I suspect was enriching to coaches and runners, as well as the spectators.
Granted, each university provided Lile with information about their team, but he organized and made it relevant at the right moment.
I have been mentally preparing for Lile’s retirement since I wrote last month about the hole left by Hank Waters’ death.
I wrote then “From my limited perspective, the only person who comes near to filling Hank’s role of an owl looking over the vast local terrain is David Lile on KFRU radio.” The two men, and the roles they played, in Columbia are similar. Both had a calming demeanor, were able to listen to other people and were trusted filters of information.
The first major event where Lile and Waters will be missed is the April municipal elections. Regardless of COVID-19, there will be election forums sponsored by largely single interest organizations, attended mostly by like-minded members of those organizations. There won’t, however, be a widely available interview or reaction by an experienced local observer intended to inform local voters.
In his retirement announcement Wednesday, Lile mentioned two emotions that I submit are common for retirees (1) a sense of selfishness that he is leaving and (2) looking forward to new adventures.
Lile will find that his lifelong accomplishments and friendships will bring him years of satisfaction. His energy and curiosity will find more opportunities than he could possibly pursue. In that spirt, I would make one request of him: Please find a way to make all those interviews, especially the oral histories with Columbia leaders, permanently accessible to the future through the Columbia Public Library or the Boone County History and Culture Center.
After Feb. 18, instead of tuning into “Columbia Morning” I expect that I, like others, will either watch national television news or read online news from favored sources, but I won’t be learning about upcoming community events, or hearing from a local civic leader or listening to a trusted, eloquent voice with a rich, local historical background comment on the events of the day.
Congratulations, David, and best wishes for continuing your journey of exploring and service.