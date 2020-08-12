Day 1: My wife and I have been talking about the novel coronavirus for a while now. She is a nurse in a nursing home, and I work in retail. Making matters more precarious is that we are both in “high-risk” segments of the population. I am in my late 60s, and Kathy has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
We have talked about the small number of COVID-19 cases she has at work. Most are asymptomatic, but a few have been sent to the hospital for care. To her advantage, if you want to call it that, she does not have to deal with the coronavirus patients; they are in a different hall.
I have been wearing my mask, washing my hands, trying not to touch my face and attempting to keep my distance from others. That’s not an easy feat in retail or nursing.
Day 7: Kathy has been tested for COVID-19 twice in the last six days and will be tested again three days from now. The results have been negative each time, but I get nervous waiting for the results.
Day 18: The number of those sick in Kathy’s facility has risen sharply. Still, most are asymptomatic and are being kept on a separate section of the building from the other patients. She is still being tested every three days and comes back negative each time. I am starting to feel a bit better. But not much.
Day 32: I came down with a summer cold a couple days ago. My grandmother once told me that if you take care of a cold, it last only seven days. If you don’t, it lasts a whole week. Lots of sniffling and coughing, but no temperature. NyQuil, DayQuil and Benadryl help a lot, plus chicken soup and chocolate.
However, I am not taking chances. I called my doctor to get a referral for the COVID-19 nose swab test. It will take her a couple of days to get back with me, but that’s OK.
I read you should wait seven days after the first symptoms appear before taking the test. What a ridiculous rule, but it is out there, somewhere.
Day 34: I had a 10-minute conversation at 8 a.m. with my physician. Actually, I spent the first five minutes with the nurse going over my prescription drugs and why I wanted to be tested. My cost was the coinsurance of $5. They billed Medicare and the insurance company $350.
My doctor did give me one order: I was to self-quarantine until I get the results back. That means missing a couple of days at work.
I received the referral by text, and I arrived at the testing station at MU North before 10 this morning.
To my surprise, there was no long line of cars to contend with. In fact, there was one car ahead of me and two behind. There was, however, a long interview with a personal protective equipment-clad nurse, who asked me all sorts of questions concerning my health. She said nothing to me about a seven-day waiting period after the cold symptoms first showed, and I did not ask.
Then, it was forward to the testing station to wait for the nurses to gather their wits and equipment, fill out forms and sanitize their hands and gloves. “Now, look towards me and lean your head back. This will be a bit uncomfortable,” as she probed my upper sinus. It was like she was probing my brain.
What they do not tell you is to bring facial tissues. You definitely will want to blow your nose after the ordeal.
Kathy told me of a conspiracy theory that the CIA, FBI or National Security Agency is using the COVID-19 test to plant microchips in your nose to keep track of you. It is especially “true” if you happen to be an "anti-vaxxer," a liberal, a conservative or a member of the far right or far left; in other words, if you are human.
The drive-through testing site nurse told me to wait about 24 hours and then go to an MU Health Care web page, sign-in and get my results. She said it may take as long as 48 hours. She also said that if the result is positive, I would receive a telephone call in 24 hours.
Day 35: My results came back this evening via the website. I am COVID-19 negative. It was a relief, and I will return to work in the morning.
Day 48: Kathy just called me to say that she has been moved to the COVID-19 wing of her facility for her shift.
It looks like we will be repeating the COVID-19 dance in the near future.